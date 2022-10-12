LeBron’s favorite Lakers player humiliated Curry with a play of 368,000 views

As a prelude to what will be the primetime game on the first day of the 2022-23 NBA season, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers met in a pre-season duel and the favorite player of Lebron James humiliated Stephen Curry with a play of 368,000 reproductions.

The Lakers stayed with the victory by 124 to 121 against the Warriors in a game that had LeBron on the bench without seeing minutes, the reason has already been confirmed, Anthony Davis was the great figure with 28 points and austin reaves left Curry himself in a bad light.

After not being selected in the 2021 Draft, Reaves had such an outstanding level with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA, averaging 7.3 points per game in 61 games, that he earned the approval of Lebron James and a two-year deal worth more than $2.4 million.

“Austin can fit into any group. A guy who plays extremely hard, plays well, doesn’t make any mistakes, always in the right place at the right time… he plays extremely hard. His IQ is very high. It’s always good to be on the floor with him. i love ar”, LeBron James stated about Reaves at the press conference on October 6, 2022.

LeBron’s favorite player humiliated Curry with a play of 368,000 views

“austin reaves froze Stephen Curry.” The NBA on ESPN Twitter account posted about the 368,000-view play by NBA’s favorite player. LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers against the star Golden State Warriors. And the social networks of the Californian team were not far behind! “Now You See Me, Now You Do not”, wrote the community manager of the yellow and purple franchise.