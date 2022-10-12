Entertainment

Laura Van Salazar models brilliant futuristic-style outfit

The beautiful colombian modelLaura Van Salazar, recently uploaded a new session photographic in which she appears wearing a futuristic-style outfit, a pink top, colorful sunglasses and pants made of a synthetic fabric that was responsible for making her charms shine before the cameras.

The famous content creator he was enjoying the list he has from a balcony of The vegasis just the place where we are waiting for his recent visit, so we could see the lights of the city and also enjoy how the figure was combined with them.

In each of the Photographs He took the opportunity to show off his best angles, he has dedicated a lot of time to the gym, to good nutrition and good habits to keep fit, something that can be noticed immediately, because his silhouette is really admirable.

In addition, she accompanied the outfit with some nice accessories, a watch and some jewels that made her shine even more, her phases were more than happy to be able to enjoy something new on her official Instagram profile, where she already exceeds 2 million followers.

For her, it is very important to be able to stay active in her official profiles, because this is how she manages to grow even more in the world of entertainment, getting contracts with some fashion companies, among other products that she has been in charge of promoting for quite some time. .

Undoubtedly this outfit is out of the ordinary but it fits her perfectly, she adapts to new trends and of course this could be one that is coming strong, because this style looking towards the future could be a trend that is address very soon by a very good amount of people.

Laura Van Salazar has become known thanks to many of her colleagues who have collaborated with her, recently we could see that Daniella Chávez was sharing a party with her, dancing and celebrating before the cell phone camera of the Chilean Influencer who was the one who He introduced her and thanks to her we can continue to appreciate her friend.

Living in Miami, Florida, they were able to meet and also thanks to the fact that they are dedicated to the same thing, since both upload content that seeks to raise the temperature of Internet users and that they do so in an incredible way, always managing great quality.

I have a degree in architecture and I have more than 2 years of experience reporting shows for Show News of El Debate, specializing in the creation of content related to international models, Instagram influencers, news from the world of entertainment, music, cinema, series , literature and more. Given the expansion of Grupo El Debate, I joined to be part of the team that would start Show News. In the time that I have worked on the page, I have completed various trainings and courses, such as the SEO Course, Intellectual Property Course, Verification Tools Course, Google Trends Course, Google Earth Course and I am constantly learning.

