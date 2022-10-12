Kerr revealed the punishment that Warriors gave Draymond Green after the fight with Poole

The scandal that was experienced in the morning training of Golden State Warriors of October 5, 2022 was so great that the same coach Steve Kerr he called it the biggest crisis since he’s been on the team since 2014. Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face, but…Stephen Curry saved him in the NBA 2022-23!

“This is the biggest crisis we’ve had since I’ve been the coach here,” It was one of Kerr’s first sentences in the press conference after the Warriors’ 131-98 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 NBA preseason. Green’s punishment from Golden State would be the main issue.

Stephen Curry had issued a warning about what could happen to the Golden State Warriors after the fight between Draymod Green and Jordan Poole. ‘The chef’ He fulfilled what he promised and Steve Kerr himself highlighted the work of the star point guard before the four-time NBA champion was given the corresponding punishment.

“The players have done a great job behind the scenes. Steph has worked like crazy to try to figure out the best way to get out of this situation, arranged these talks and Jordan and Draymond met. They had a great discussion that will help us move forward.” Kerr confessed at a press conference.

Curry saved him: Kerr revealed the punishment Warriors gave Green after Poole fight

After the intervention of Stephen CurrySteve Kerr revealed two things: Draymond Green will return to training on Thursday, October 13, 2022 after the fight with Jordan Poole and the punishment that Golden State Warriors gave him was not to suspend him, but to sanction him with an economic fine that the team will not reveal the figure. In addition, the Dubs coach confirmed that he hopes to see Green play both in the preseason game on Friday the 14th against the Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m. ET) and in the debut of the 2022-23 NBA campaign against Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET.