Karol G under the sunbeam catches social networks | Instagram

Some will say that the Sun probably rises first in Medellin and this is nothing more and nothing less than the always huge Colombian singer Karol G, because the Medellin babe She always has the perfect “touch” to take advantage of the star king and allow it to pose its rays on her, looking like a true work of art.

The beautiful Carol G She decided to shake up social networks once again, taking advantage of her beauty once again and taking out one of her smallest swimsuits so that her curves could be seen on the sunny day she was enjoying.

Definitely, if someone knows how to enjoy the Sun, that is the former partner of Anuel AA, who shared four images in which it can be seen that modeling is his thing, since the interpreter of Ay Dios Mío can be seen as effortless ! she looked spectacular posing for the naughty lens.

A couple of open and frontal images allow Karol G to be seen in the most flirtatious way, pulling the lower part of her small swimsuit, which is light in color with a fruit print that gives the actress a very flirtatious touch. .

Carolina complemented her relaxed image with her now famous reddish hair pulled back in a rather relaxed way, sunglasses on her hair and some subtle accessories; Without a doubt, what caught her eyes were her prominent curves and her flirtatious and already famous tattoos.

Two more photographs show off Carol G More closely, paying special attention to her superior attributes and her “naughty” girl gestures, you can even see the artist drinking something on that hot day full of Sun.

The images in question were shared on his official Instagram account a day ago and have already exceeded six million “likes” on the popular social network, the comment box was immediately filled with all kinds of comments towards the “rival ” of loves of Yailiin The Most Viral.

The singer took advantage of her publication to highlight the power of curves not only with the images but also with a comment in which she made it more than clear that “she is not skinny” and surely this is something that her fans love about her.