Karol G suffers a mishap with her wardrobe in full concert

Colombian singer Carol G continues to successfully tour “$trip love tour” in different cities of the United States and Latin America.

In each presentation she surprises with her sensual costumes, which leave little to the imagination.

But the unforeseen always happen and it was during a performance in Kansas City that her miniskirt fell off.

The slip was caught on video. Karol, a professional at last, kept singing. This was at the time when he was singing his new hit “Gatúbela”, recorded with reggaeton player Maldy.

With a certain height from the stage, while mounted in the middle of a spiked heart, just like the one on the tattoo on her shoulder, she begins to move her hips, causing her skirt to fall off.

However, the Colombia.com medium picks up that underneath she wore a black bikini-type pantyhose that prevented her from showing too much, but when Karol was already on stage, performing Poblado, one of her dancers approached her to be able to put on her skirt .

The tour $trip Love Tour has taken her to Miami, Chicago, Kankas, Phoenix. As of October 14, it will continue through Las Vegas, Nevada, Anaheim, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Fresno in California, from October 15 to 25.

Months ago he rolled down the stairs in November 2021 before a full stadium. The singer of “Mi cama” sang and danced. It was at the FTX Arena in the city of Miami, Florida, when she stumbled at the top of the stairs and then fell rolling from a height of three meters.

Some videos from the Kansas show:

Dress code for the Karol G concert: – LOOK AT THE GARMENT AND FEEL RICH, MAMASOTA, GATÚBELA!!! ? ? $TripLoveTour MODE ON – LABICHOTA (@karolg) September 6, 2022