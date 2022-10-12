Julia leaves dozens of deaths and destruction as it passes through Central America

Cyclone Julia leaves deaths and destruction in Central America 3:36

(Reuters) — Dozens of people have died and thousands have been displaced from their homes by torrential rains and flooding caused by what is now the remnants of Hurricane Julia in Central America.

So far, 10 of the deaths have occurred in El Salvador, where five soldiers lost their lives after a shelter collapsed in the Comesagua municipality, 50 kilometers west of the capital. Rescuers across the country have evacuated more than 1,000 people.

At least 13 more deaths were reported in neighboring Guatemala, where rainfall left thousands of homes without power and extensive damage to highway infrastructure.

Julia, which made landfall over the weekend as a category 1 hurricane on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, has been weakening as it moves through Central America, but its heavy rains continued to be a threat and kept authorities on alert.

On Monday afternoon, turned into a tropical depression, it was located 125 kilometers west-northwest of Guatemala City, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour, moving northwest – towards Mexican territory -, said the National Hurricane Center. from the United States.

“Julia’s remnants could produce flash flooding across Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday,” it added in its most recent report.

In Honduras, the bodies of a man, a woman and a four-year-old boy were found after the shipwreck of a boat in the department of Gracias a Dios, on the Caribbean coast, the mayor of the Brus Laguna municipality, Manolo Wood, told Reuters.

A man who was swept away by water in a ravine in the northern city of Puerto Cortés and another 22-year-old woman who drowned in a river in the northern Sula Valley, near the border with Guatemala, also died, according to the Fire Department.

Panama’s emergency services reported that two people died as a result of the rainfall and that several communities near the country’s border with Costa Rica were evacuated.

In Nicaragua, more than 2,000 homes were reported destroyed and 3,000 flooded, while in Costa Rica, especially in the southern part of the country, there were 825 people in shelters, the local Emergency Commission reported.