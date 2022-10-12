Judgment or earthquake – AS.com

This time it will have to be without reinforcements. Vinicius Tobias and Iker Bravo stayed in Madridso they will not be able to lend a hand to the juvenile A on his visit to Legia Training Centerthe day-to-day home of a Legia that has ceded its facilities to the Shakhtar U19 team to play this competition. Arbeloa has granted a break to the two ‘reinforcements’ of Castilla, so he will face the appointment with his most usual team. The closest pupils of her. With whom she lives and whom she trusts to death.

The fourth days are usually accompanied by a strong smell of poison. And the Madrid give a good account of it: by winning this game, he would be -at least- four points behind third with only six more to play for. The task would be almost sentenced. But lose would turn the house upside down: Shakhtar would assault the leadership and the madridistas would play half life in Leipzig (October 25). Within youth A, this possibility is an almost taboo subject. You only think about winning.

Enlarge Pol Fortuny leads a goal celebration in Glasgow. Ross MacDonald – SNS Group Getty

And the closest precedent invites optimism: the exhibition by 6-1 in the Di Stéfano. Shakhtar proved to be a weak team in defense and several steps below, physically, Madrid. Beyond Iker Bravo’s recital (goal and two assists), flashes of template were seen in Arbeloa’s painting. From the sticking of palacesthe only merengue player who has scored in the three days, until the electricity of Pol Fortuny. At the moment there is wood. And also, leadership.