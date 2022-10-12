Juan Vargas gave a clear answer when asked by his farewell party as Pizarro

The farewell match of one of the historic footballers of the Peruvian National Team like Claudio Pizarro was realized through a great event that took place in Germany. This had a large number of fans of the ‘Bombardier of the Andes’ who chanted his name in all the stands of the Weserstadion.

Juan Manuel Vargas former player of academic and debutant in the Soccer Legends Cup 7 with the cream squad, he was approached by the media to be asked about a possible farewell event like the one for ‘Pizza’, “Did you ever think about retiring like Claudio Pizarro?” was the question of a sports journalist.

“No, I have a healthy fun with the teammates I haven’t seen,” said Juan Manuel for the Willax Deportes cameras. He too, ex-selected from the ‘Blanquirroja’ was quite firm with his answer and

On the other hand, Juan Manuel Vargas also spoke about the present of the merengue squad, after the bitter draw that he achieved last Sunday, October 9, against Sporting Cristal, which complicated his aspirations to fight in the Closing Tournament.