Juan Osorio reacts to Pablo Lyle’s guilty verdict

Last week and three years after the incident, paul lyle he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of Juan Ricardo Hernández; therefore, he will have to serve his sentence in a prison in Florida, United States. Given this, John Osoriowho has worked with the actor and maintains a friendly relationship, gave his opinion on the legal situation of the protagonist of the telenovela my lovely curse.

“The friend is very sad because it has been three years of his life that have been lost and that, really, are there in the void. Now, add it, I don’t know, the other ten or eight that they want to put on him; whatever they are. Unfortunately, these years will mark a turning point in his life and, above all, in the best moment of his career,” Osorio told the Mexican television program First hand (TV image).

“Reflect and see that, suddenly, you can’t have such an impulsive reaction because the bill is very expensive. I know Pablo very well; he’s a super fun, intelligent, human guy. I really enjoyed working with him; we became great friends I never had professional problems with him because he was always punctual and well-behaved, I think it was a moment that he didn’t manage to assimilate.”

Precisely, due to the employment relationship that the television producer has maintained with Lyle, he does not rule out that he can give him a job as soon as he is free; although he hopes there is a way to shorten the sentence he receives. “Pablo obviously has to pay the consequences, unfortunately,” he warned. “I see it more like an accident; his impulse reacted and I see it more like an accident. I also have a lot of faith that even though he is sentenced and he is convicted, well, over time, his internal behavior can reduce his sentence. and a part to fulfill it with probation, hopefully that happens”.

“I believe in him a lot. I believe that all human beings deserve a second chance; I had it,” he continued. “He would be the first to give him a job. I would gladly invite him to work because I know him. I can’t judge a person because I wasn’t on the scene.”

For now, Pablo Lyle is waiting to receive the sentence corresponding to the years he must spend in prison serving his sentence.

