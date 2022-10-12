Juan Fernando Quintero: his Ferrari Porto Fino car, worth more than a billion – International Soccer – Sports

Antioquia midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero has been the great figure in the last four River Plate games.

“Juanfer is our franchise player, I will always want more continuity in his game from him. He understands the role he has in the team very well. I demand more of him, he can do what he does but with more continuity. If he shows it to me , it gets lonely”Marcelo Gallardo, his coach, acknowledged in April.

Now, after that Olympic goal against Patronato and his free kick against Argentinos Juniors, there is no doubt about Quintero’s value in his club.

And in the midst of that situation, the followers remember the luxurious car with which he has been seen in his time in Medellín.

Quintero’s luxurious car

Photo: Alexander Pagni. AFP

Juan Fernando Quintero published a video of him driving a Ferrari Porto Fino almost a year ago.

At that time, congratulatory comments abounded for the acquisition of said vehicle.

And it is that the car is a Ferrari Porto Fino, whose value ranges between 251,000 and 370,000 dollars according to specialized portals.

An amount that, at the current rate, exceeds more than one billion pesos Colombians.

