Joint pain: recommended treatments to relieve it

Arthritis is the most common cause of disability in the United States and is a growing public health problem. Some treatments such as regenerative medicine are a great option for patients.

Image of joint pain in different locations. Photo: ShutterStock.

Joint pain is usually a consequence of a chronic degenerative disease of the bones and joints called arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

The arthritis It is the result of inflammation of the joints and generates a lot of pain for people who suffer from it. In the case of arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), cartilage destruction occurs, bone and connective tissue become inflamed, irritated and worn away, and this is due to the body’s immune cells reacting to the cartilage and destroying it.

There are several types of arthritis which may have rapid onset symptoms or may be gradually degenerative. Many of these conditions are associated with age, however, there are other types of situations that can lead the patient to suffer from arthritis.

Osteoarthritis (OA)

Osteoarthritis (OA), its appearance is associated with age and excessive use of the joints. It can also affect people who have had joint injuries or surgeries.

There are also other arthritic diseases related to autoimmune conditions, and this is the case of arthritis rheumatoid (RA). This is the most serious and its symptoms include loss of appetite, anemia, inflammation of the immune system and/or deformity if left untreated.

Is arthritis It tends to affect women more than men and is also due to hereditary factors. OA is sometimes accelerated in younger people who have had a previous injury to a joint space, such as a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

Joint wear in arthritis

All joints contain tissue called cartilage. Its main function is to act as a shock absorber and protect the joint. Over time, this tissue wears down and reduces in size, increasing friction on the joints and causing pain.

The arthritis resulting from wear and tear is OA, while RA is an autoimmune disorder. People with RA have their own immune system that attacks their tissues, for reasons that are not fully understood. This, in turn, affects the synovium and synovial fluid (joint lubricating fluid) and significantly damages the joints.

Type of arthritis treatments

The treatment of arthritis It consists of taking analgesics (soothing), immunosuppressants (reduce inflammation) or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that control pain and inflammation.

replacement surgery

Surgery to replace the joints with an artificial one and physiotherapy are the other treatments available. Your doctor will make an informed decision based on the results of your blood tests and associated symptoms.

There may be specific severe cases where replacement surgery is necessary.

Cartilage does not regenerate and arthritis usually gets worse

Cartilage, unlike skin, does not regenerate itself, which means that most arthritis Chronic ones will continually get worse over time. Although the medications that are usually used to treat arthritis they can decrease inflammation, in a joint, they don’t actually slow the progression of the disease, resulting in chronic joint pain, including knee pain, shoulder pain, hip pain, and foot pain.

As their condition continues, patients experience increased pain and decreased range of motion, even despite medication and physical therapy.

regenerative medicine

A promising alternative treatment pathway to promote pain relief from arthritis chronic is regenerative medicine, where the existing healing mechanisms in the body are used to reduce the pain of the arthritis without invasive surgical procedures.

biological therapy

These types of biological therapies have been shown to be among the safest and most effective alternatives to knee replacement surgery for pain due to arthritisproviding long-term relief.

The treatments Biologics are a group of drugs that suppress the immune system and reduce inflammation in the joints. Although suppressing the immune system can make it somewhat more difficult to fight infections, it also helps stabilize an overly active immune system. By reducing inflammation, the goal is to help prevent joint damage.

The drugs most used in biological therapy are Infliximab, Etanercept, dalimumab and Anakinra, some more successful than others based on the degree of the disease and its combination with other drugs such as methotrexant (MTX). The type of treatment to choose depends on some factors such as: the characteristics of the patient, the possibility of self-administration, periodic mobility to the hospital, cost of the treatment, that is, whether the treatment options guarantee efficacy, safety and the same therapeutic target.