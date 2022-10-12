Johnny Depp appeared in New York with a drastic change of look – People – Culture

Four months have passed since the actor johnny depp He faced a media trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard for defamation and since then the artist has moved away, with the exception of some musical presentations in several countries, from the spotlight.

The last time Depp was seen on stage was at the 2022 MTV VMAs.. The star of films such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ made his appearance while floating above the stage in an astronaut suit, surprising guests with comments regarding to his professional situation.

For the statements made by her ex-partner about alleged gender violence during her relationship with the actor, Depp lost several leading roles such as ‘Jack Sparrow’ in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga and ‘Grindelawald’ in ‘Fantastic Animals’.

But, after having won the trial, the artist decided to continue his path in the film industry, as he assured at said event.

However, recently the interpreter reappeared with a change of look, very different from the one that is already used to the followers, a fact that became a topic of conversation on social networks. Even some of his followers came to compare Depp to the British musician and composer Ozzy Osbourne.

No beard, no mustache, with a few extra kilos, longer hair, With blue glasses and a beret of the same color, Depp was seen in New York City, outside the Capitol Theater before giving a concert with the artist Jeff Beck.

And it is that the well-known and eternal ‘Jack Sparrow’ has dedicated the last few months to music, with the release of his album ’18’ and concerts in European countries. Currently, the artist will make a couple of presentations in the United States with Beck.

Are you retiring from the movies?

Although Depp has been focused on music, his return to the big movie screens is a fact. The actor participates in the cast of the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’, which narrates the life of the last lover of the French king, working hand in hand with the French actress and director Maïwenn.

Depp will be the protagonist of the film that began filming at the end of July and, by the way, there are those who say that his change of look is due to his new character.

