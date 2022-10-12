Jennifer Lopez faces crisis in love with Ben Affleck

Recently, it has been reported that the singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are facing a crisis in love due to unfulfilled promises, something that could affect their marriage.

After it became known that the Hollywood couple had a strong fight, apparently the singer’s ex intends to win her back.

Everything seems to indicate that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck they find themselves having problems with their marriage, which could lead to a sad separation.

After it was revealed that the actor would have left the mansion he shared with the singer in the city of Los Angeles, suspicions increased that his fight was quite serious.

According to sources close to ‘bennifer‘, the disagreement broke out because Affleck did not keep his promise to quit smoking, a fact that bothered the actress quite a bit.

And it is that quitting smoking is part of the marriage agreements between the two characters, this obviously with the aim of helping Affleck overcome his addiction to tobacco.

On the other hand, other aspects of the couple’s intimate life have also been revealed, which have caused discrepancies.

One of them is the supposed controlling nature of J.Lowho gets to choose the clothes for the American director and producer.

According to another statement, from a source close to the “Bronx Diva”, it was assured that she is “stressed, irritable and distant” due to the marital crisis she is going through.

And it is that after their marriage was consolidated 20 years after their last breakup, it would be sad for anyone to be in a crisis situation.

As expected, when it became known that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were having problems, it immediately came to light. Alex Rodriguez being aware of the sentimental situation of which he was also a couple.

Amid rumors of a marital crisis between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez, the interpreter’s ex-boyfriend, sent her a warm message, in which he showed that, despite the media break, he does not hold a grudge against the singer.

In a recent interview on the CNN and HBO Max show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, A-Rod talked about his baseball career, his business and, of course, his relationship with “The Bronx Diva” and I wish him well.