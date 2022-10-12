Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts emotionally to Kanye West’s comments

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis sobs over Kanye West's comments playing



1:37

Posted at 17:12 ET (21:12 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Khloe Kardashian underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face


0:58

Posted at 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Kylian Mbappé's future: in doubt again?


3:03

Posted at 15:47 ET (19:47 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Blink-182 announce new tour and other projects


0:51

Posted at 14:56 ET (18:56 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Google honors the life and career of timbalero Tito Puente


1:01

Posted at 14:20 ET (18:20 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Camilo gives a free concert in Madrid


1:13

Posted at 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Maite Perroni shows her first photo as a married woman


1:16

Posted at 21:37 ET (01:37 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

The anecdotes of Julia Roberts and George Clooney in "Ticket to Paradise"


1:19

Posted at 18:48 ET (22:48 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Madonna proves she's not good at scoring, but she's good at intriguing


1:30

Posted at 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Mariah Carey announces new project for Christmas


0:59

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Silvia Navarro’s heartthrob who revealed his biggest secret to the world

6 days ago

Curvy Zelma paralyzes the net in a blouse with a risky neckline

6 days ago

Goodbye Toni, Adamari López leaves him in oblivion and would be showing off a new heartthrob

2 weeks ago

They went to the flea market and found Alejandro Speitzer enjoying a michelada

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button