Entertainment
Jamie Lee Curtis reacts emotionally to Kanye West’s comments
Posted at 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 17:12 ET (21:12 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 15:47 ET (19:47 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 14:56 ET (18:56 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 14:20 ET (18:20 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 21:37 ET (01:37 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 18:48 ET (22:48 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022