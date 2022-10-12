It wasn’t for money. The real reasons why Maribel Guardia would not agree to go to the House of Celebrities 3

Maribel Guardia

October 12, 2022 11:13 a.m.

It was recently rumored that Telemundo contacted Maribel Guardia to be part of the reality show Casa de los Famosos 3; but supposedly she had not accepted said invitation, but not because they had not hit the price but for another reason.

And it is that the program has as its premise that it is broadcast 24 hours a day and the celebrities must be locked up without contact with the outside world and exposed to the public. In addition, it has been widely rumored that there are celebrities who would be forced to create controversies to maintain the rating.

So it is said that she would not like to participate in this type of conflict; she, well, she has made her career and she would not want to be marked as she has happened with other actresses, such as Gabriela Spanic who participated in the first season, or Niurka Marcos who was in the second edition of the show.

Maribel Guardia would not be willing to be exposed

And the great reason why the actress would not accept being on the show would be because she does not want to be without makeup in front of the cameras, since being 24 hours in which they show you she would not have a space to put on makeup without her being seen. clean face, as happened with Laura Bozzo, who was the subject of several memes for her appearance without makeup.