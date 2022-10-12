Is Manuel Neuer gay? Inés Sainz reveals it during an interviewMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

There is no doubt that Ines Sainz is one of the sports journalists most recognized internationally, thanks to his extensive list of characters he has interviewed as well as the events he has covered with Aztec TV; However, throughout his career there have also been disappointments.

Inés Sainz reveals what her worst interview has been

And to prove the one that the journalist recently revealed on the YouTube channel TikiTaka MX, where Forand questioned about the worst interview he has had to do throughout his career, where he had no qualms about pointing out that with “Manuel Neuer“.

‘Neuer is a lout’ says Sainz

Agnes explained that some time ago he had the opportunity to interview several soccer players of the German national team, but when the opportunity came to talk to the goalkeeper, this one gave him a snub that earned him to brand him today as a “lout”.

“I came from Thomas Müller, I came from Bastian Schweinsteiger, I brought the heavenly court of the Germans and now he came. I’ve always liked doing interviews standing up and my interviews always end well at full throttle.

“I arrive and say ‘hey, do you mind if we do the interview standing up?’ and she told me ‘no, not standing’, then my cameraman was going to pull up a chair for me and said ‘no, me sitting and you standing’. I left, I said thank you and I left, I didn’t do it. He had just won the award for the best goalkeeper in the world and I said ‘I’m fine, this lout I have nothing to talk to him’. I interviewed Ter Stegen, very cute by the way”, indicated the reporter, who pointed out that Neuer is “nothing that appears”.

Is Manuel Neuer gay?

During the same talk, Ines Sainz hinted that the goalkeeper of the Bayern Munich he does not live in fullness because he is not full with the life he leads.

“There’s nothing wrong, what happens is that I think it does bring an internal issue, that I am or I am not (gay), I am married but notlet’s say that it does bring frustration because maybe He has not shown himself to the world as he is and that causes him stress“, he added (minute 47:00).

