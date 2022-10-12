Is Madonna gay? | The New Herald

Madonna has once again surprised all her followers. And it is that at 64 years of age, the singer has published a video on Tik Tok that has caused a stir.

The artist appears on this social network doing a challenge in which she tries to throw pink panties into a bucket while saying: “If I fail, I’m gay.” As expected, Madonna fails, which has led to countless interpretations among her followers.

Some US media have not been slow to comment on the matter, such as the TMZ website, which has published that “at first glance Madonna seems that she could declare herself a lesbian, or at least bisexual, but it is difficult to say with certainty.”

Madonna/TikTok

Just a few months ago, the queen of pop ended her three-year relationship with one of her dancers, 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams. If we add to this that during New York Fashion Week the singer was seen kissing with the Dominican rapper Tokischa, the rumors burn even more. As if that were not enough, the rapper has just released a new song this month where she makes an explicit claim to the LGTBI community.

Although it is not the first time that Madonna has been related to other women, since the singer has previously been linked to the model Jenny Shimizu and to Íngrid Casares.

At the moment, the singer has not made any more statements about it to calm the commotion it has caused.

This story was originally published on October 11, 2022 7:33 a.m.