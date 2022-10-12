Incredible: another elephant seal arrives in Colombia, in less than 2 weeks – Cali – Colombia

The beaches of Peaceful Colombia have strange visitors, but they have generated excitement among those who are lovers of fauna and seek to protect it.

This is the sighting in less than two weeks of the second elephant seal either Mirounga leonina that reaches coastal beaches.

was now seen in coasts of Chocóneighboring department of Cauca’s Valley.

#Safety pin Elephant seal in sight! In the PNN Utría Cove we were visited by a juvenile male of the species Mirounga leonina, approximately 3m long. Seeing them in the Pacific is not common, however this is the 5th consecutive year that we have observed individuals of this species.

The first case was reported last October 1st, when National Natural Parks and the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Valley (CVC) They called on the community to protect the elephant seal that had arrived, at that time, at La Barra beach, in Buenaventura, the Valle del Cauca port.

This new sighting of the gigantic animal occurred on the Choco beach, as reported in National Natural Parks.

In its Twitter account, National Parks points out: “Elephant seal in sight! In the cove of PNN Utría we were visited by a juvenile male of the species Mirounga leoninaapproximately three meters long.

According to National Natural Parks, it is possible that it is found in the Pacific and now in Chocó, looking for food.

“That’s why if you find him, avoid disturbing him. Remember that he has traveled nearly 9,000 kilometers and needs rest to resume his migratory route to the south of the continent,” they recommended in this statement.

In the entity they noted: “Seeing them in the Pacific is not common, however this is the fifth consecutive year that we have observed individuals of this species.”

The Nature Park Ensenada de Utría is located between Bahía Solano and Nuquí.

Two years ago, a small family was sighted, made up of four individuals.

It is not common to see them in Colombiasince it is a species of mammals that are common in Chile, Argentinawith Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego and the Malvinas Islands, in the south of the American continent.

They have also been seen in Mexico and in the United States.

Less than two weeks ago, when the elephant seal arrived in Buenaventura, images circulated on social networks.

“It is not a sea lion as they are saying in the network publications, but an elephant seal that is even rarer on our coasts because, generally, they only reach Chile,” they indicated in the CVC.

“It is the same species that was sighted in 2020 in Mayorquín and now we have it in La Barra. Although it is a strange sighting, it also fills us with great joy,” said biologist Edward Sevilla, director of the Western Pacific Region of the CVC.

He clarified that it is not a sea lion. The difference between the elephant and the sea lion is that the latter is tropical and can easily be seen even on Gorgon Island. Probably, the fact of seeing elephant seals on the Colombian Pacific coast is due to some climatic changes in marine areas.

The elephant seal is carnivorous (it generally feeds on fish and some crustaceans) and although it is not known for attacking humans, it has a bite that can be dangerous.

“We recommend that if there is an encounter with one of these mammals, recording or taking photos be done at a safe distance and in silence. Our technicians will continue monitoring to protect this species and any other that is present in the area,” the CVC official said.

