In the Yankees, Cabrera’s leading role was key

“There are a lot of expectations and a lot of beautiful things that people create. But at the end of the day, it’s the same baseball. The bases are the same. The ball does not change. The mound is the same distance. What you have to do is try to go out there and have fun, not try to put so many things on your mind. One more game. Like I’ve always said, play like it’s the last game of my life. That’s the mindset.”