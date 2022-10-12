In the Yankees, Cabrera’s leading role was key
NEW YORK – In the Yankees’ clubhouse on Monday, a large group of reporters surrounded Giancarlo Stanton, asking the slugger how he would feel playing in the outfield after a long stretch of games playing designated hitter.
On the other hand, Andrew Benintendi’s locker looked blank. The same in the cases of the unproductive Aaron Hicks and the newly recovered Matt Carpenter, who is now back in action after a broken foot. And neither was DJ LeMahieu, who was not included on the Yankees’ active roster for the American League Division Series against the Guardians because of a right foot injury.
Meanwhile, in one of the makeshift lockers in the middle of the locker room was Oswaldo Cabrera. The Venezuelan rookie was something of a savior for the Yankees in the face of Hicks’ lack of hitting and the absences of Benintendi and Carpenter, plus LeMahieu’s inconveniences. Playing outfield after being an infielder for most of his minor league professional career, Cabrera produced at bat and looked solid on defense—where he went on to play not only outfield, but also second base, shortstop and third base.
“Since Day 1, it’s been very nice, very beautiful,” Cabrera, 23, said. “I think it has been the affection that the players, the coaches, have given me, the way they had (received) me from the first day, that communication. That confidence that they transmitted to me. That was the most beautiful thing up here.
“And on the field, seeing the love of the public, how they show that affection that they have given me. They made me feel at home.”
Cabrera, promoted to the major leagues for the first time on Aug. 17 after posting an .851 OPS between Class-A and Triple-A in 2022, hit six home runs in 171 times at bat with the New York big team. Five of those were in the final three weeks of the season, in which he hit .318/.411/.653 (1.046 OPS).
Could Cabrera have expected this in early August?
“Not a little bit,” replied the native of Guarenas. “I am a person who sets my goals, but I don’t create those expectations that ‘this has to happen’. I do say that I will work hard for this. And yes, I was working hard to be here, but I never imagined in my head that I was going to be part of the team as such, that they could count on me in various aspects in the Major Leagues.”
Now, Cabrera—included in the roster, unlike his compatriot and fellow rookie Oswald Peraza—should be part of manager Aaron Boone’s puzzle for this first round of the playoffs, although perhaps in a lesser role after the return of Carpenter.
What’s it like going from Triple-A to being part of baseball’s most iconic franchise, in the postseason seeking a first crown since 2009?
“I think that the one who does not have nerves, is not from this planet. But the thing is how you control those nerves, how you have them under control,” said Cabrera. “I have been here, I have tried to calm down, just play (just play). Have fun.
“There are a lot of expectations and a lot of beautiful things that people create. But at the end of the day, it’s the same baseball. The bases are the same. The ball does not change. The mound is the same distance. What you have to do is try to go out there and have fun, not try to put so many things on your mind. One more game. Like I’ve always said, play like it’s the last game of my life. That’s the mindset.”