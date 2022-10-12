Humberto Zurita told what made him fall in love with Stephanie Salas

Humberto Zurita told what it was that made him fall in love with Stephanie Chambers and how they keep their relationship away from the memory of his late wife, Christian Bach, to whom he was married for three decades

“That is never going to end, it is that that in me does not have an end, so to speak. She is the woman with whom I shared almost 36 years of my life, with whom I had two great children, with whom I learned what true love was, respect, affection, friendship, even the labor society, so how to put it aside. It is impossible, she is always in my heart, ”said she zurita.

Instagram

About what it was that made him fall in love with the granddaughter of Silvia Pineal, The actor commented that the actress’s intelligence, among other qualities, was what attracted him to give himself another chance at love.

“She is a girl, she is a beautiful woman in every sense of the word, she is very educated, she has a great culture, I love intelligent women… To me people with culture, good conversation, optimistic about life… Stephanie has two great daughters, Michelle and Camila, and just by seeing the daughters you say ‘this is the result of your life, the rest It doesn’t matter’, that is, her past against my past…it is what she has lived and what I have lived.

“What interests me and what I love is seeing Mich, who I have known since she was a child, Seeing Camila, who I didn’t even know existed, I love them both, they are beautiful girls, but of course my children come before anyone else, “said the 68-year-old actor.

Recommended video: Shakira, new preview of “Monotonia”