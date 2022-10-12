Humberto Zurita confirms his relationship with Stephanie Salas, 16 years younger than him

Humberto Zurita openly spoke of the romance he has with Stephanie Salas, the 68-year-old actor admitted that between him and Silvia Pinal’s 52-year-old granddaughter there is a love relationship.

Although he preferred not to go into details out of respect, he said, to his deceased ex-wife Christian Bach, Zurita commented that between Christian and Stephanie there was a great friendship that he was unaware of.

He admitted that although he has known Stephanie for many years, because of the age difference between them, he never saw her as a woman.

“She worked with us from a very young age, that’s why I never turned to see her as a woman, because I’m older than her.”

However, Salas has something that Humberto loves, intelligence, which is why he fell in love with her.

“She is a beautiful woman in every sense of the word, she is very cultured, she has a great culture, I love intelligent women, I love them,” she said.

Children of Humberto Zurita react

Regarding how his son reacted, Zurita replied that it was with love and respect that they have for him, because they want to see him happy and content.

“Sebastián gave me a birthday party in Valle de Guadalupe and I told him: ‘hey, I’m going to take Stephanie’ and he says ‘how are you going out with Stephanie?’, ‘yes, I’m going out with Stephanie’ , ‘well, bring her’ … and I say ‘hey, I’m also going to take Camila, and Michelle is also going’, and she tells me ‘well, then bring my two sisters,'” he recounted between laughs with the press.

The romance between Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas was uncovered by Sylvia Pasquel, who hinted that any mother-in-law would be happy to have a man like him as a son-in-law.