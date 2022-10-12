How much did Florinda Meza earn in ‘El Chavo del Ocho’? She reveals it

Midtime Editorial

florinda decided to put an end to the rumor that circulated in some media, where they claimed that the actress had 20 million dollars in the bank, since according to the character of Mrs. FlorindaI would have made a lot of money.

“I wish it were true. What a great nonsense, Roberto used to say it; ‘we have much less than people think, but more than I dreamed of’ because we knew how to live simply. I don’t live in Pedregal or in Las Lomas, I have a house in the Del Valle neighborhood, which is a proletarian neighborhood,” the famous woman mentioned.

The actress made a comparison regarding what the actors of Friends earned and she participated in ‘El Chavo del Ocho‘.

“Those from Friends were paid a million dollars per chapter, I never even earned 50,000 pesos per chapter, the most I earned for one chapter was 10,500 and at the very end, but pesos. If they had paid us $10,000 per episode, I would be a millionaire,” she said.

Florinda Meza made it clear that she was concerned about the information that the media could divulge, as it could represent a risk to her integrity.

“It bothers me, it scares me because of the plagiarism that there is. Never, neither by selling my house in Cancún nor the one in Mexico could I raise that amount, not even for a joke. I have never had that amount, who became a multimillionaire in dollars was the company, not us, ”she sentenced.

