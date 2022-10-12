Horacio Pancheri revealed the message that Pablo Lyle sent him months before his trial

After two weeks of the trial, paul lyle He was found guilty of the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a 63-year-old man, whom he beat during a road altercation they had in March 2019.

The news was a shock especially for the family of paul lyle and of course for his closest friends, including Horace Pancheri, who regretted that the actor was found guilty.

In an interview with ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, the Argentine actor talked about his friendship with Paul Lyle, with whom he worked in ‘The shadow of the past’ and mentioned that during these three years of house arrest he kept in touch with the actor.

Horacio Pancheri spoke about his friendship with Pablo Lyle, with whom he worked on the telenovela ‘The shadow of the past’.

“(He told me) that he was calm, he was at home working a lot on it, he learned a lot to connect with him, to be at peace, to realize the mistakes he made. He was reading a lot, we talked, he told me how was these three years“, said Horacio Pancherywho keeps in touch with Ana Araujo.

Pancheri pointed out that he never stopped being in communication with Paul Lyle, whom he considers a great friend, and revealed the last conversation he had with the actor months before his trial.

“I remember that in one of the last messages he sent me was: ‘I have my birthday in November, I hope to be home’“, he mentioned.

Horacio Panchery He assured that Pablo Lyle was able to live with his children a couple of weeks ago and stressed that he wants to visit him, which is why he keeps up with his family.

“I wrote to her yesterday (to Ana) she has not answered me yet, to send her all my love, my support, my affection to them, and ask her if she will know where she will be, if I can go visit her soon.”

Finally, Horacio Panchery expressed what he felt when he saw Pablo hug his family after being found guilty:

“That hug, I get goosebumps from seeing that last hug. Last night I couldn’t sleep thinking about where my friend could be, where they are going to take him. He did not justify the act of violence (…), but it was a second that was disconnected. He had that bad act that happened with that man, and I’m also very sorry for his family,” he concluded.