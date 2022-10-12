HOMER by Yordan Álvarez to 438 FT decided Game 1 in the bottom of the 9th – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

The Houston Astros won Game 1 of the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners with a score of eight runs to seven. The sidereals won in the end of the ninth inning with a home run by Yordan Álvarez to the delight of the more than 40,000 fans who enjoyed the afternoon of this Tuesday, October 11, at Minute Maid Park.

BOX SCORE

The Astros came in down two in ninth. Closer Paul Sewald was the box to put the finishing touch. However, he couldn’t. He got the first out on Christian Vazquez. He then hit pinch hitter David Hensley. He struck out José Altuve and allowed a single to rookie Jeremy Peña.

At that time the manager of the Mariners decided to take the starter, winner of the Cy Young Award 2021 Robbie Ray, to the box. He had to face the Cuban Álvarez, who added a couple of hits and trailers in the match.

In counting a strike without balls, the American left-hander threw a sinker at 93 miles that the player from Las Tunas hit in the face. Yordan hit a huge drive to right field that went 438 feet. The exit velocity was 116.7 MPH, the strongest walkoff in postseason and StatCast history. Air Jordan!

Thus, he drove in three more to reach five in the match and tie the mark for the franchise. With the three annotations he gave the victory in the first game of the series.

Let’s see the video of the play.