Historical! Mauricio Dubón and the Astros debut in the playoffs with an agonizing comeback against the Mariners

2022-10-11

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Tuesday in the first game between the two in the Division Series of the American League. The Cuban slugger Yordan Alvarez he hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning with two outs as the Houstonians defeated the Mariners at home. READ: The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves Historical moment for the sport of Honduras Historical day for the catracho Mauricio Dubonsince he becomes the first Honduran baseball player to debut in the Major League Baseball playoffs. On the afternoon of this Tuesday, the catracho he made history after entering the eighth inning to move into center field as a defensive player.

In doubt about whether Mauricio was going to play, the Houston media speculated last Sunday that Dubon could start in the ninth starter, but the Honduran came out in the eighth. MATCH MOMENTS the slugger Cal Raleigh had driven in a run with a single in the first inning, while rookie Julio Rodriguezz hit a two-plus RBI double and Ty France hit an RBI single in the second inning and the Mariners took over from there 4-0. The Cuban guy Alvarez responded later with a two-run double in the third, but Seattle he did it in the fifth with a homer by Crawford and a producer single from France. READ: Draymond Green spoke about the fight with Jordan Poole “Very happy. This moment means a lot to me. It feels great to hit this home run to win the game,” Alvarez said. “I just got up there (to the plate) to make good contact with the ball and be aggressive,” he added. Cuban. “Everyone knows we can do it. And we did it.” In the room, the Cuban Yuli Gurriel responded with a home run and the Astros came within 6-3, but the Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez punished with a bombshell in the seventh for the sailors (7×3). It was later in the eighth that Alex Bregman also dribbled it with a man on base and the Astros stuck to 7-5.