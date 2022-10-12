Historic win! Olimpia wins in-extremis against Motagua and qualifies for the Concacaf League final

2022-10-11

FINAL RESULT | Olimpia 1-0 Motagua *both ended up playing with one less man* GLOBAL: Olympia 1-0 Motagua *Olimpia will play the Concacaf League final against Alajuelense of Costa Rica. – MINUTE BY MINUTE –

WAS OVER! OLIMPIA WINS 1-0 AND CLASSIFIES TO THE CONCACAF LEAGUE FINAL AFTER ELIMINATED MOTAGUA! Carlos “El Mango” Sánchez scored the only goal of the tie at 87′. 90+3′: UFFFFF! I ALMOST TIE THE MOTAGUA! After a corner, Menjívar released the ball and Rougier, who joined the attack, forced a shot into the side net. 90+1′: CHANGE IN OLYMPIA: Attacker Michaell Chirinos leaves and central defender Juan Pablo Montes enters. FOUR MINUTES DISCOUNT ARE ADDED! ⚽️ GOLDEN LEFT-HAND! Full-back Mango Sánchez dressed as a hero: he dared to drive towards the goal and inside the area he unleashed an unattainable kick for goalkeeper Rougier. 1-0.

87′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR OLIMPIA! OLYMPIA GOAL! OLYMPIA GOAL! OLYMPIA GOAL! CARLOS “MANGO” SANCHEZ DID IT! EL LEÓN WINS 1-0 AND IS CLASSIFYING TO THE FINAL. 85′: Rougier easily catches a center to the pot in the direction of Michaell Chirinos. Olimpia has not had clarity in attack in the complement. 82′: ALMOST, ALMOST THE MOTAGUA! The midfielder Mauro Ortiz arrived very forced to the area and fired a timid shot from the left that pocketed the merengue goalkeeper. 80′: We entered the last 10 minutes of the game. If the 0-0 tie persists, the key will be resolved on penalties.

75′: COVERED MENJÍVAR! EDDIE HERNÁNDEZ HEADING UNDER THE GOAL AND THE MERENGUE GOALKEEPER GETS BIGGER TO SAVE THE SHOT! 73′: YAN MACIEL’S LONG-DISTANCE SHOT WHICH GOALKEEPER ROUGIER GOES BACK TO THE RIGHT! The field had a strange effect that gave danger to the shot. 70′: CHANGES IN MOTAGUA: Juan Delgado and Walter Martínez leave for Jonathan Núñez together with Mauro Ortiz. 66′: CHANGES IN OLIMPIA: José Pinto and Jorge Álvarez leave and Boniek García enters with Yan Maciel. 65′: Not a single shot in the 20 minutes that we have been in the second half. After the expulsions, the game is being treated between pillows.

62′: YELLOW: Walter Martínez’s elbow in the direction of Carlos Pineda’s neck is punished with a warning. Motagua adds another card. 60′: CHANGE IN OLYMPIA: Jerry Bengston leaves and his place is taken by Jorge Benguché. Front by front. 57′: CHANGE IN MOTAGUA: Pointer Iván López leaves and striker Ángel Tejeda enters. 55′: Little or nothing has been played at the start of the complement, marked by the rigorous expulsion of the Motagüense player.

47′: RED CARD! DOUBLE YELLOW TO MARCELO PEREIRA! The Motagua center-back commits a strong obstruction to Jorge Álvarez and earns the second card in a lapse of 40 seconds. Both teams are left with 10 players. 47′: YELLOW: foul of Marcelo Pereira and earns the warning after an elbow. 46′: CHANGE IN OLYMPIA: midfielder Carlos Pineda entered for forward Bryan Moya. START THE COMPLEMENT WITH VARIANTS IN THE LION!

THE FIRST TIME ENDS! Tremendous round trip in the National. Olimpia has not shrunk despite the expulsion of Patón Mejía at 26′. 0-0. 45+2′: WHAT MARKED THE REFEREE? Marcelo Santos volleyed a ball inside the area that Edrick Menjívar rejected, but the play did not count after central defender Iván Barton signaled an infraction for dangerous play. 45′: TWO MINUTES OF DISCOUNT ARE ADDED! This after three were lost in the expulsion of Patón Mejía and another two in the medical attention to goalkeeper Menjívar. 44′: YELLOW: Lateral Raúl Marcelo Santos earns the first warning for Motagua.

40′: MY GOD! IT’S ALMOST A GREAT GOAL FROM OLIMPIA! Midfielder Michaell Chirinos dared to shoot from 35 meters long and the ball hit the crossbar, bouncing off the goal line. How close was the Lion… 35′: SHOT BY EDDIE HERNÁNDEZ INSIDE THE AREA THAT STOPS THE GOALKEEPER MENJÍVAR WITHOUT PROBLEMS! 30′: Motagua gains confidence and begins to dominate the ball. Olimpia awaits before its numerical inferiority.

26′: RED CARD! “EL PATON” MEJÍA IS EXPELLED! The Olympic contention prescribed an iron shot to the knee of Juan Delgado and the center-back Iván Barton did not hesitate to show him his second yellow card. He wanted to get his foot out, but it was not enough…

22′: YELLOW: Germán “El Patón” Mejía earns the first warning of the match after a strong tackle on Walter Martínez in midfield.

9′: DANGER! Michaell Chirinos rocks the right side net of the Motagua goal after a powerful shot. 8′: Cristopher Meléndez’s center in search of Eddie Hernández in the penalty spot that Bryan Beckeles coldly rejects. 7′: Nearly Motagua’s own goal after consecutive corners from Olimpia. The Lion lies in wait for the rival bow.

5′: BEWARE! Goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier fumbles in his attempt to take an aerial ball and gives Olimpia a corner. 4′: Strong discussion between the blue DT Hernán Medina and the central referee, Salvadoran Iván Barton. The referee wants more claims.

8:15 PM: THE MATCH STARTS IN TEGUCIGALPA! Lions and Eagles play the ticket to the international final.

8:10 PM: THE TEAMS ARE GOING OUT TO THE NATIONAL GRASS! The most important capital classic in history is coming soon.

7:45 PM: Olimpia didn’t leave anything on the bench. José García will start in the central defense.

7:35 PM: THE TEAMS GO OUT TO WARM UP ON THE NATIONAL FIELD! 7:10 PM: Motagua did not field central defender Denil Maldonado among the starters. Nor did he call up winger Wesly Decas and striker Roberto Moreira.

7:00 PM: ¡CONFIRMED LINEUPS! OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjívar, 2. Maylor Núñez, 4. José García, 6. Brayan Beckeles, 31. Carlos Sánchez, 33. Michaell Chirinos, 29. Germán Mejía, 23. Jorge Álvarez, 21. José Mario Pinto, 13. Brayan Moya and 27. Jerry Bengtson. MOTAGUA: 19. Jonathan Rougier, 12. Marcelo Santos, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 5. Marcelo Pereira, 35. Cristopher Meléndez, 23. Juan Ángel Delgado, 16. Héctor Castellanos, 8. Walter Martínez, 22. Jesse Moncada, 7. Iván Lopez and 9. Eddie Hernandez.