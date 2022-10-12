her surprise honeymoon with her husband, Andrés Tovar

turned into spouses, Maite Perroni Y Andres Tovar They are already beginning to draw up the plans for their new life together, which includes forming a family in the future, as they confessed excitedly on the day of their dream wedding in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, in which they were sheltered by their family and friends. endearing. Meanwhile, they enjoy their stage as newlyweds, committed to living in the moment and ready to be surprised. For example, the romantic plan that the television producer has devised to pamper the beautiful actress, with whom he will enjoy an extraordinary honeymoon in a mysterious paradise, as he confessed on the day of the link during a meeting with the press, a space in which They also reiterated the enormous enthusiasm with which they embrace this important step.

With their hearts in their hands, the spouses expressed how excited they have been to unite their lives, since it is a longing that could finally be fulfilled. In fact Maite expressed how she assumes this moment with which she marks a before and after in her history. “This illusion, this plan, this dream, this project that we have together is one of the clearest certainties that she had, that she never had a doubt. It is so clear and so real that it is better than I could have imagined…”, expressed the interpreter in front of the press, looking gorgeous in one of the wedding dresses that she chose for her great celebration, in which she was also able to meet with her former RBD teammates, one of the most commented moments of the party that took place last weekend.

The curiosity of the reporters who attended the important event went further, since eager to know the couple’s next plans, they did not hesitate to ask them about the honeymoon. It was at that moment when Andrés Tovar surprised with his response, revealing that in advance he prepared a great surprise for his wife, who will live with emotion that episode of her life as a newlywed, which she will remember fondly forever. “She doesn’t know. I just told him: ‘Pack a suitcase for the beach and that’s it’. Passport, beach and that’s it … ”, said the television producer during the talk, visibly smiling and showing the great satisfaction that invades him by sharing this news publicly, having his loved ones as witnesses.

Although Tovar did not give more details of the trip that he will undertake with his wife during their honeymoon, he did talk about how he envisions his future with Maite, who likewise raised this chapter that they managed to consolidate beyond how complex it was for they. “For us, this part of getting married was a super important part because finally we both want to have a family, work and grow and support each other… that’s what the wedding is all about in the end, committing ourselves, celebrating each other…”, Andrés commented in another moment of the talk with the media.

A beautiful bride with three dreamy looks

For this important day, Maite Perroni chose three wedding dresses that made her look beautiful. With each change of her, she showed her elegance and style, so she took care of every detail of this election that she spoke of proudly. “There are four dresses, well, three and a half, I camouflaged one there. (She designed them) Rosa Clará, she is a Spanish designer, so I went to Barcelona, ​​there I was in the atelier with her looking at fabric designs… and later I will wear a dress by an Israeli designer, who has a very innovative proposal, and well I chose pure women, talented women…”, he said.

