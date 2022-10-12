Entertainment

He was Andrés García’s nemesis but now he would do everything for the actor in his last days

Photo of CodeList CodeList17 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Andres Garcia
Andres Garcia

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More Garcia news:

THE REAL REASONS WHY ANDRÉS GARCÍA DOES NOT WANT TO SEE HIS DAUGHTER ANDREA

IN HIS LAST DAYS ANDRÉS GARCÍA REVEALS HIS GREATEST SUFFERING

He himself has said that his end could be near and by his side he would have the one who was once his greatest nemesis.

This is Sergio Goyri

Goyri and García in ‘Pedro Navaja’

“He is not my friend, he is my soul brother. My soul brother, he is my big brother. Friends should always be helped in any way possible,” Goyri told several media outlets in an interview, after many years ago he had a duel to the death with García.

This happened in ‘Pedro Navaja’, where they fought a battle with a knife in hand and the character of García could have had a fatal outcome, but the rivalry remained in fiction.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList17 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Young Spanish actress Beatriz Álvarez-Guerra dies when her vehicle falls into a river

5 days ago

Neither Ferrari nor Corvette, this is what the car that most represents Daddy Yankee looks like

18 hours ago

Kate Middleton experienced an uncomfortable situation during an act in Northern Ireland and her reaction went viral

2 days ago

“You have to sing her song, she’s a liar”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button