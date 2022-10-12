He was Andrés García’s nemesis but now he would do everything for the actor in his last days

Andres Garcia

October 11, 2022 3:40 p.m.

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

He himself has said that his end could be near and by his side he would have the one who was once his greatest nemesis.

This is Sergio Goyri

Goyri and García in ‘Pedro Navaja’

“He is not my friend, he is my soul brother. My soul brother, he is my big brother. Friends should always be helped in any way possible,” Goyri told several media outlets in an interview, after many years ago he had a duel to the death with García.

This happened in ‘Pedro Navaja’, where they fought a battle with a knife in hand and the character of García could have had a fatal outcome, but the rivalry remained in fiction.