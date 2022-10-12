He shone with Biby Gaytán and his end was terrible. Now Televisa mourns his departure

Biby Gaytan and Televisa

October 12, 2022 4:28 p.m.

Who does not remember the telenovela Dos mujeres y un camino, starring Biby Gaytán and Laura León, the two women who shared the love of Erik Estrada. But no story can succeed without a good soap opera villain.

And that is precisely where the actor Claudio Báez intervenes, who stands out as one of the most remembered villains of Televisa, since he has made more than 30 telenovelas, among which are: La intrusa (2001), I will never forget you (1999), The privilege of loving, You and I (1996-1997), The jackpot (1995-1996) and Two women, a path (1993-1994).

The actor was born on March 23, 1948 and stood out as a great villain; he married Isaura Espinoza and they stayed together for 12 years, when they divorced. And neither the talent nor the attractiveness of the actor save the relationship.

Died of pulmonary emphysema

He was one of the most recognized actors until a terrible day on November 19, 2017, he left this world, due to pulmonary emphysema. Leaving Televisa without one of his best villains; the actor was 69 years old when he left this world.