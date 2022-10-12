Entertainment

He shone with Biby Gaytán and his end was terrible. Now Televisa mourns his departure

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read

Biby Gaytan and Televisa
Biby Gaytan and Televisa

Who does not remember the telenovela Dos mujeres y un camino, starring Biby Gaytán and Laura León, the two women who shared the love of Erik Estrada. But no story can succeed without a good soap opera villain.

And that is precisely where the actor Claudio Báez intervenes, who stands out as one of the most remembered villains of Televisa, since he has made more than 30 telenovelas, among which are: La intrusa (2001), I will never forget you (1999), The privilege of loving, You and I (1996-1997), The jackpot (1995-1996) and Two women, a path (1993-1994).

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

FERNANDO COLUNGA RE-APPEARS AND LEAVES SILENT EVERYONE WHO SAID HE WAS SICK

IT WAS NOT FOR MONEY. THE TRUE REASONS WHY MARIBEL GUARDIA WOULD NOT AGREE TO GO TO THE HOUSE OF FAMOUS 3

The actor was born on March 23, 1948 and stood out as a great villain; he married Isaura Espinoza and they stayed together for 12 years, when they divorced. And neither the talent nor the attractiveness of the actor save the relationship.

Died of pulmonary emphysema

He was one of the most recognized actors until a terrible day on November 19, 2017, he left this world, due to pulmonary emphysema. Leaving Televisa without one of his best villains; the actor was 69 years old when he left this world.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Ana de Armas reveals what she disliked most about dating Ben Affleck

2 weeks ago

The real reason why Professor Jirafales did not live in the neighborhood of “El chavo del 8” is revealed

2 weeks ago

They assure that Madonna would have confirmed that she is gay with this TikTok video

2 days ago

Shakira loses battle against Piqué and will not be able to move to Miami with her children

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button