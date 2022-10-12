He did the worst to Erika Buenfil, he was left without a career and now he lives resentful with love

Erika Buenfil

October 11, 2022 10:13 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

However, she has also suffered tragedies and scandals that have put her acting ability to the test, such as once she lost the man she loved and with whom she had built a family, since a woman took him from her.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Buenfil:

HE BETRAYED ERIKA BUENFIL, HE WAS A TOTAL WOMAN AND NOW HE HAS BEEN FORGOTTEN

THE LOVER OF ERIKA BUENFIL WHO DID THE WORST TO HER BECAUSE OF JEALOUS AND TELEVISA CRIES HER DEPARTURE

This actress would end up losing her career and now she would live with resentment.

This is Marjorie de Sousa.

It all happened in the telenovela ‘Amores Verdaderos’, released in 2012, where de Sousa began a relationship with the character of Guillermo Capetillo, who was married to Buenfil and for quite Machiavellian reasons. The novel ended up having a happy ending but since then, Marjorie has continued to suffer from quite a few complications.

In real life, she has continued to act but has recently revealed how her life changed after losing Miss Venezuela and ended up “ruining” her modeling career. However, the most important thing is how she has been involved in a legal battle with her ex, Julián Gil, for custody of her son and would even have denied that the little boy saw her father out of apparent resentment. .