Grettell Valdez’s ex still sees her face; he opens a business while he owes her almost an MDP

In July 2020, the actress revealed through her social networks that she was estranged from her Lionel because he was in Switzerland, his native country, resolving a legal problem.

Lionel was accused of committing a millionaire fraud in complicity with five other people. The Swiss authorities demanded that he pay more than 4 million pesos to compensate the victims or, if he did not cover this amount, serve a sentence of a year and a half in prison.

To prevent Lionel from going to jail and save their marriage, Grettell lent him more than a million pesos of her savings. A little over a year after separating from her, a friend of the actress assures that the model has no interest in paying her debt.

Now what Grettell Valdez46, is trying to rebuild his life after divorcing, in 2021, from the model Lionel Clerc41, reached our newsroom with information that she has asked him to return the money he lent her (almost a million pesos), supposedly so that he would pay part of the debt he had in his country for a fraud he committed in 2010.

A friend of the actress told us that Lionel has given her a long time claiming that he does not have a peso, however, a few days ago in partnership with three friends he opened a bar in Switzerland.

-Tell us, how is Grettell?

“Calm down, trying to focus on what really fulfills her in life, which is her son and her work; She went through complicated months during her separation from Lionel, but that is behind us”.

– Have you finalized your divorce?

“Thank God already, but it was a torment, since as Lionel is in Switzerland, the paperwork and everything was a bit complicated. Fortunately, she has already been freed from that man who only brought her suffering.”

-Tell us more about your relationship…

“They lived two dream years, although obviously, he always depended financially on her.”

– Did she really pay for everything?

“Grettell is a super worker, if it is not on television, she looks for other options, such as her own makeup and skin products company, that is why Lionel felt in glory by her side, because she had everything: house, cars, trips, Even her dream wedding was paid for by her.”

– Was he not contributing anything?

“Sometimes he did campaigns as a model, but with contracts that Grettell got him with friends and with that he suddenly supported at home, but he was always supported.”

-What a case...

“Even she gave him fame, because while they were a couple, he had thousands of followers on his networks, when before he only had a few. Although Grettell enjoyed her relationship, she is now realizing how much she spent and that Lionel wasn’t worth it; she gets more and more disappointed in him.”

– Because what you say?

“In 2020, Lionel had to return to his country (Switzerland) to pay for a millionaire fraud that he committed in 2010, in complicity with several people; he promised Grettell that he would come back as soon as he fixed his situation. Over time they told him that the debt would be divided among those who committed the fraud and that he had to pay the equivalent of more than 4 million Mexican pesos or serve a year and a half in jail, and he chose the first option.

– What happened after?

“He asked Grettell to help him financially so he could pay off his debt so he could come back to his side soon and work to pay him back.”

-According to what they told us in 2020, Grettell did lend him money, right?

“In love, one does a lot of stupid things and she did it for love; she saw him so desperate, depressed and scared, that she did everything she could to collect almost a million pesos for him, part of her life savings, and sent it to him; supposedly, he put all that money into debt and there she was working to collect the rest ”.

But it wasn’t like that anymore…

“The relationship cooled down, Grettell even asked Lionel to return to Mexico, but since he couldn’t do it, last year he proposed a divorce.”

– What did he say to divorce you?

“That he saw her suffer a lot, that he wanted her to rebuild her life and, regarding money, he continued to be very formal in that he would pay her for everything. Although it was hard for her to accept, now she appreciates it and understands that it was for the best.”

– Did something in particular happen that Grettell is most disappointed about?

“The serious thing is that now that they divorced, Grettell has asked him to return what he lent her, but he drags her out by telling her that he has no money, that there are many problems in his house, but that as soon as he can and finish paying your debt, it will be repaid little by little, imagine, how long it will be. But the last straw is that we found out that he even has his own business in Switzerland”.

– How do you think?! Why do you say that?

“Suddenly he started uploading photos of trips in the mountains of Switzerland, with friends, even traveling to Ibiza, Spain, and that was not all.”

– What else?

“The worst thing was when we found out that he already has his bar, which he recently opened in partnership with three friends, during an event that took place in Switzerland, which was only for a few days, but they are already planning to leave it permanently, because according to We know, they did pretty well.”

-If you don’t have money, how did you invest in this bar?

“Right there is the question; According to him, she doesn’t have a penny and all she earns is to pay off her debt, so we don’t understand how she spends her time traveling and now she even has her own business. We are sure that now that they are finished, he used part of the money that Grettell lent him to invest in this business, but if he did it that way, it is the last straw, it is not worth it.

-And seeing this, has Grettell already asked you to return the money?

“Of course, since it’s a loan, she never told him: ‘I’ll give you this amount.'”

– Has she thought of demanding that she return the money through the authorities?

“Not yet, she expects him to pay her without having to resort to a lawsuit or something like that.”

– How strong!…

“Grettell is a very believing and energetic person, and she leaves everything to God; As the saying goes, the one who does bad…, and all she did was do good, because she helped him because of the supposed trust between them, but we see that he was never honest. Grettell doesn’t deserve for him to be so ungrateful and a liar, he’s a lout who only used her for his convenience, but hopefully he’ll see his savings back soon.”

-Fortunately, he doesn’t lack work…

“Thank God, it is. The series that she recorded until a few months ago for Claro Video, Dubious Reputation, is currently on the air, and she continues to do castings; besides, his company is going great”.

-Hopefully she can solve her problem with her ex soon…

“Yes, I hope Lionel reacts and returns every peso that she lent him, and if not, that’s why I’m giving this interview, so that the girls who want to be with him realize what a chip he is, a rakehell.”

-Finally, how is Grettell in love?

“She has had the opportunity to meet several leading men, although she is taking things more calmly, because she has understood that in love you do not have to run, for all the blows and disappointments she has suffered,” he concluded.