Goodbye Vergara, a foreigner arrives in Chivas and could sign a naturalized as reinforcement

The foreigner who would arrive in Chivas, goodbye Vergara

October 11, 2022 5:05 p.m.

A foreign citizen will take the Chivas of Guadalajara, a club that by tradition has to play with Mexicans and with elements that were born in other countries but who also have the nationality of our country. This was the essence of Chivas, but everything would end in a surprising way.

According to Record’s report, Ricardo Pelaez He is leaving Chivas but not only that, Amaury Vergara would also make the decision to leave the team and leave it to a foreigner, so that he is in control of the Guadalajara sports club 24 hours a day.

Sign up and participate for the PSG shirt signed by Lionel Messi

More Mexican soccer news:

Acevedo’s reaction after they called Ochoa an old man and that he must leave the Tri

Osorio uncovers the most licking boots of the Tri, that’s why he goes to the World Cup for free

According to journalist David Medrano, Chiverío will fire Peláez and now they will remain in charge both Diego Calderon What Alexander Manso, who are part of the Chivas Omnilife group and at the same time are the husbands of Amaury Vergara’s sisters.

In fact, according to Medrano’s report, Manzo was already doing the work of looking for elements for the goats, manage the issue of travel and other logistics issues within the framework of the chiverío, while Calderón would be the new administrator. One of his brothers-in-law (Calderón) is from Bolivia for what would remain in his hands, the chiverío.

Could foreign players be signed?

If Santiago Ormeño has already been signed, well, everything is possible in these Chivas that have simply stained the history of the tradition and now it would end up being more stained, with this news that generates controversy.