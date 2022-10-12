Goodbye Jimmy! Jaime Lozano stops being DT of NecaxaMediotiempo

John Manuel Figueroa

Elimination against Tigres in the Repechage cost him dearly Jaime Lozanowho will not continue to lead the Rays of Necaxa, after spending eight months on the bench of the Aguascalientes team. The Mexican coach was notified and the club made his departure official through a statement, as advanced halftime.

The Jimmy arrived in February of this year at Necaxa with high expectations, since he was the technical director that led the Mexican Under-23 National Team to win the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, however, the results were far from budgeted.

He directed two tournaments to the hidrocálidosthe first as replacement for Pablo Guede and the second in its entirety, in both he entered the Repechage, but he could not go further and in this Apertura 2022 he got into 12th place, the last with access to that reclassification phase. In total he had 10 wins, 7 draws and 14 losses on the bench.

His last directed duel was the 2022 Opening Repechage and in which the Rayos lost 2-0 to the Tigres at the Estadio Universitario with a double by André-Pierre Gignac, a duel in which the necaxistas played with a numerical advantage for half an hour, but only made two shots on goal.

With two months to prepare for the next tournament after the World Cup, the hidrocálida board will work to find his replacement, who will have time for Clausura 2023, remembering that Necaxa will add 25 years without being champion next year.

​Necaxa confirms Jimmy's departure

After 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, the Rayos leadership published a message to confirm the departure of Jaime Lozano Espínwhom they thanked for his work and dedication in these eight months as helmsman of the first team.

