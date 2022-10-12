Gloria and Emilio Estefan record Christmas album with their daughter and grandson

Three generations of the Estefan family, parents, daughter and grandson, have joined their voices and talent in an album of Christmas songs that the matriarch, Gloria Estefan, defines as “a magical dream” in an interview with EFE.

“Estefan Family Christmas” has unique things for the singer, starting with the fact that Christmas is “the magical moment of the year”, but also because her husband, the producer Emilio Estefan, had never sung on an album and here he does it and because they also sound the voices of his daughter Emily, 27, and his grandson Sasha, 10.

“It was truly a Christmas present. It was a very nice collaboration. For me, it’s a dream that I can tell you about,” says Gloria, who is accompanied by Emily and Sasha during the interview, held at the headquarters of the Estefan companies in Miami Beach.

The album contains 17 songs, some in Spanish and others in English and two of them original (Thankful and When I Miss You Most), and will be released on digital platforms on October 13 and in physical copies on December 2 through Sony. Latin Music.

The family as an anchor

As a grandmother and mother, Estefan is proud of what Sasha and Emily have done in this joint effort, but when she really gets excited is when she talks about her husband.

“When I joined the group (Miami Sound Machine) he only sang one song and it was called ‘Se te Olvida’ and he always forgot it. So I would stand next to him and tell him the lyrics with my mouth, ”Gloria Estefan recalls of the early days of her musical career and of her relationship with her husband and father of her children.

Emilio “never wanted to sing. He does ‘backgrounds’ and has ideas and sings them, but I knew he had a very beautiful voice and I think the magic of being able to record with his grandson was something that inspired him and he really did a spectacular job, “he adds. .

Grandfather and grandson sing the Christmas classic “I Wish I Could Be Santa Claus” by Paul Williams, but in a Spanish adaptation made by Gloria herself called “Quisiera yo ser Santa Claus”.

“The lyrics of that song describe who Emilio is. He would like to be Santa Claus and give kindness and as he says in the song, with kindness fill the bag to be able to give it away”, he underlines.

For Gloria Estefan, “family is everything”.

“For me it is my anchor. It’s what has always kept me grounded. It is what I enjoy most to spend time with my family, doing whatever is quiet in the house, having fun. For me, family is number one,” she notes.

a madrassa

When talking about Sasha, the son of Nayib Estefan and his wife Lara, it also oozes love and pride, and the same goes for Emily, a musician, songwriter, producer, actress, and activist, who graduated from Berklee College of Music and wrote and released her first album, “Take Whatever You Want”.

Sasha, who Estefan says already sang when she was a baby, intervenes in the interview to answer a question about what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I want to be a movie director,” he stresses, but then says that he is also interested in music.

In grandma mode, Estefan tells her, “It doesn’t have to be just one thing. But, first you have to study.”

The seed of this project is on Thanksgiving Day 2019 when the family gathered around the table sang and improvised a chorus, from which comes the first single from the album, “Thankful” (Grateful), says the singer, that in 1993 he recorded his first Christmas album, “Christmas Through Your Eyes”.

He liked the experience so much that on Thanksgiving 2021 he proposed something “original” to his loved ones: a family record.

“They said yes, thank God, because I would never pressure anyone to do it and we chose the songs together. We decided that we wanted it to be with a sound from the 50s or 60s, a very innocent time in the world and also with the majestic sound of a large orchestra and that was it”, she underlined.

“We work as a team all the time and I spent the happiest months of my life in the studio, which is my place of joy, together with my daughter and grandson, something I never thought could happen,” she adds.

Emily Stefan is also brimming with enthusiasm about the project.

“It was such an incredible thing. When we were recording we were thinking what we could do for you guys out there. And there were gifts, things that we did not expect, things that came along the way. It is something very special that we can now share with people.”

“Feliz Navidad” was not included on the album, the iconic bilingual song by Puerto Rican José Feliciano who is over 50 years old and continues to climb the Christmas hits list.

“Merry Christmas belongs to José. It is true that it is an iconic song that we could not do anything different from what José has already done with that spectacular song”, says Gloria Estefan.

The video has a 60s aesthetic and features special appearances by Gloria and Emilio’s pets, Bowser, Daisy, Hamilton and Mathilda, Emily’s cat Leona and her dogs Nova and Alula, and Sasha’s dog Quincy.