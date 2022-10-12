Glonass, eyes and ears of Russia in America

Saint Joseph. – With a woman’s name, embedded in a dense forest and overlooking a peaceful lagoon, a safety pin with white satellite dishes It stands out in an area of ​​intense green and lake brightness in a peaceful sector of Managua and houses a crucial position for Russia’s technological expansionism in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the Laguna de Nejapa nature reserve, southwest of the Nicaraguan capital, the white mark highlights the global positioning earth station that Russia inaugurated in 2017 in Nicaragua as a subsidiary of Glonass, a Russian acronym for the global satellite navigation system that operates under suspicion of being the centerpiece of the espionage Moscow technology.

Chaika, pseudonym of Valentina Tereshkovaa Russian astronaut who in 1963 became the first woman to fly into space, emerged as the Nicaraguan version of glonass.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine War: Loret de Mola reports on video “a morning of missiles” from kyiv

Created in 1976 and launched in 1982 by the then Soviet Union, which disappeared in 1991, Glonass works with 24 satellites and is attached to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Faced with questioning, Moscow defended it as a peaceful instrument of its foreign technological cooperation.

Chaika fit from 2017 into a plan that allowed the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, deploy similar bases in Brazil and advance with Glonass platforms in Paraguay, Venezuela and Argentina. Despite Mexico’s denial, Russia insisted last week on “the possible installation” of one in Mexico.

“Chaika is a Russian military enclave for technological espionage and it is another foot that the Russian bear puts in America,” argued the retired Nicaraguan major, Roberto Samcam, an expert in military, defense and security affairs in Nicaragua and in exile. in Costa Rica.

“Chaika has one of its radio-electronic signal antennas directed towards the United States embassy in Managua to listen and exhale. It is one more audacity of Putin in America. No one can think that Chaika is a structure at the service of the nuns of divine charity”, Samcam told THE UNIVERSAL.

Based on confidential data, the retired major narrated that only Russian military personnel can enter the base and that Nicaraguans or other nationalities are not allowed even in the surveillance of its perimeter. The construction and assembly of Chaika was carried out by Russian military personnel.

Glonass generated controversy in Mexico after the Russian embassy in the Mexican capital published the previous October 5, in its account of Facebookthat an agreement signed by the governments of both countries in September 2021 “provides, among other things, for the possible installation of stations” of this technological device “in Mexican territory.”

“However, this can only be done if both parties conclude a supplementary agreement,” he said. Moscow announced on the 5th of this month that Putin had signed a law ratifying the agreement to explore and use outer space for peaceful purposes through bilateral cooperation and the use of space equipment and technologies.

“The (Russia) agreement with Mexico and the possibility of installing a Glonass ground station represents an advance that geographically brings Russian provocations closer to US territory,” said the Nicaraguan sociologist Elvira Cuadradirector of the (non-state) Center for Transdisciplinary Studies of Central America (CETCAM), from this city.

Also read: Ukrainians organize the “orgy of the end of the world” for fear of a nuclear attack

“What is known is that this system has been used mainly for military purposes. In the case of Nicaragua, an analyst recently revealed that the ground stations located in that country are managed directly by the Russians,” Cuadra told this newspaper.

“The contradictory statements between the governments of Mexico and Russia After the signing of the cooperation agreement, they do not make it clear if (Mexico) is going to facilitate its territory to establish a new Glonass station,” he said.

“Obviously the agreement” between Russia and Mexico “represents another step in the open confrontation” that Moscow “holds” with Washington with “its most recent acts of provocation in Latin America, an area that has traditionally been considered to be under the influence of the Americans,” he added.

The Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted last Saturday that, according to what the (state) Mexican Space Agency reported to him, Glonass “will not be installed” on Mexican soil and the deal with Russia “does not mention or include it and does not it is planned to install it in our country”.

In a statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry stressed that day that the pact “does not contemplate actions related to the Glonass system, nor is there a forecast that it could be included in the near future.”

The agreement was signed by the Mexican Salvador Landerosdirector of the Agency, and the Russian Sergey Valentinovich Saveliev, Deputy Director General of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation that operates glonass.

Espionage?

The Nicaraguan government denied that Chaika is a spy base, argued that its purposes are social and scientific services —meteorological, seismic or land use— and revealed that it is also used to combat drug trafficking and organized crime in association with the armed forces. and Nicaraguan police.

Samcam denied that it had been used to attack drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime in Nicaragua, air, land and sea smuggling of drugs from South America to Mexico and the US.

As the recipient of voluminous Russian military assistance since 2009, Nicaragua is Russia’s most important ally in Central America and, with Cuba and Venezuela, forms part of Moscow’s trio of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The first Glonass plant outside Russia was opened in 2013 in Brazil, where there are already four. In June this year, Russia agreed with Venezuela to place one on Venezuelan soil and the regional expansion includes Argentina and Paraguay.

Chaika, already a famous white dot inserted in an intense green lake area in Managua, was the first in Central America.