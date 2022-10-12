Gerard Piqué’s terrible mistake in Inter’s tie and that could send Barcelona to the Europa League
Barcelona and Inter de Milan are the teams that are fighting for second place in group C of the Champions League, so they reached this Wednesday’s duel with no margin for error.
Interestingly speaking of not making mistakes, the one who made a serious mistake was Gerard Piquédefense of FC Barcelona.
At minute 50, Barella scored the 1-1 Inter before him Barcelona in the Camp Nouwhere Pique has remained as the great signal.
And it is that Pique He let the ball pass after a cross from the left thinking he was completely alone, but Barella appeared from behind and scored the equalizer.
At minute 63, Lautaro Martínez scored the 2-1 Inter de Milan, silencing the Camp Nou stadium. At 81, Lewandowski tied the match 2-2 again. Gosens made it 3-2 for Inter at 88 and Lewandowski scored the final 3-3.
Inter de Milan came with this draw in the Camp Nou to seven points in the standings and remains second, while the Barcelona he stayed with four in third place.
This draw for Xavi Hernández’s team means complicating the classification to the round of 16 of the Champions League and approach the Europa League for the second consecutive year.
To the Barcelona He will have to face Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen.