Gerard Piqué’s terrible mistake in Inter’s tie and that could send Barcelona to the Europa League

2022-10-12

Barcelona and Inter de Milan are the teams that are fighting for second place in group C of the Champions League, so they reached this Wednesday’s duel with no margin for error.

Interestingly speaking of not making mistakes, the one who made a serious mistake was Gerard Piquédefense of FC Barcelona.

At minute 50, Barella scored the 1-1 Inter before him Barcelona in the Camp Nouwhere Pique has remained as the great signal.

And it is that Pique He let the ball pass after a cross from the left thinking he was completely alone, but Barella appeared from behind and scored the equalizer.