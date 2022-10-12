From the pool, Ana María Polo from “Caso Cerrado” raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Ana María Polo is a successful television host who became known for being in charge of the program ‘Case closed‘ and that was one of the most watched in Latin America. Doctor Polo is enjoying her vacation away from the small screen and to quell rumors that she had died, on her Instagram account she could be seen wearing a tight swimsuit from the pool that everyone fell in love with.

In recent days, the Doctor Polo answered a question about her state of health, since they told her that she had caused concern among the followers and the Cuban driver assured: “The first time they killed me I was on a trip. Someone called my poor mother and told her and since she was on a trip she couldn’t communicate with me at that time”. Then, she calmed down stating that she is in very good health and that the fake news in her life has become a constant.

Doctor Polo is the host of Case Closed. Source Instagram @anapolotv

Anna Maria Polo She is known for being the host of the successful program ‘Caso Cerrado’ which had a total of 18 seasons and which came to an end in 2019. When everything seemed to indicate that the reality show would no longer have any more broadcasts, from Telemundo they assured that it will have another season, but still without a defined and exact date.

Through her Instagram account where she has more than two and a half million followers, the Doctor Polo She showed why she is one of the most beautiful women of all and that at her age it is not an impediment to showing off her body. From the pool, the driver of Case Closed took all eyes with a tight swimsuit.

On the other hand, in one of his posts, the Dr. Polo joined the campaign to fight breast cancer and could be seen wearing a pink outfit, in commemoration of the date. In addition, the driver survived this disease and that is why she is one of the spokespersons for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.