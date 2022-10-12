First round of stimulus checks of up to $1,050 will reach 23 million US residents

The first round of stimulus checks to counteract the effects of inflation has been sent since this Friday. The initiative includes financial aid of up to $1,050.00 dollars, which will reach some 23 million residents in the golden state.

The program, whose official name is Middle Class Tax Refund, has $9.5 billion to help millions of eligible people with stimulus checks.

According to analysts, it is the largest program of its kind in the history of the state, something that was also reviewed by the California Governor’s Office.

How much money will they deliver in the first round of economic relief checks?

According to communications from the California Department of Taxation (FTB), payments will be sent that could fluctuate between $400.00 and $1,050.00 for couples who have filed their 2020 tax return together. While the amount ranges between $200.00 and $700.00 for the the rest of the residents, depending on the amount of their income or if they have a dependent under their care.

How much money will you receive with this new stimulus check? Here you can understand it better

In the case of individual taxpayers

2020 Tax Gross Income no dependents With at least 1 dependent $75,000 or less $350 $700 $75,001 to $125,000 $250 $500 $125,001 to $250,000 $200 $400

In the case of couple taxpayers:

2020 Tax Gross Income no dependents With at least 1 dependent $150,000 or less $700 $1050 $150,001 to $250,000 $500 $750 $250,001 to $500,000 $400 $600

When does the new stimulus check arrive?

As of this Friday, October 7, approximately 23.1 million people began to receive the aforementioned financial aid checks in their accounts to face inflation. This is the first round, issued in the form of direct payments with an amount of up to $1,050.00 dollars.

“We realize that the cost of living is very high right now, and California is putting money back in the pockets of its residents to help them meet this challenge. As promised, we have already begun sending rebates of more than $1,000 to help families afford everything from food to gas,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a speech.

When will economic relief from inflation come?

As we said before, from this Friday the sending of checks has already begun. According to estimates, some 23 million Californians will benefit from this payment to deal with inflation.

This is the timeline:

About 8 million direct deposits will be made from October 7 to November 14. It is received directly into the taxpayers’ bank accounts. According to the FTB, 901% of the payments must arrive in this month of October.

In a second moment, the delivery of 10 million debit cards has been planned between October 25 and January 15. For this, the “FTB works together with Money Network Financial, a Fiserv company, in order to make the distribution of money through MCTR debit cards more effective.”

Will the undocumented receive the economic relief check?

This is one of the most asked questions these days.

What you should know about it is that those who will benefit are those who have an ITIN or Social Security number, at the time they filed taxes.

In other words, it has been made clear that individuals who filed taxes with an ITIN will receive this relief payment.

According to Carolina Martínez, spokeswoman for the FTB, although many were waiting for their ITIN and had to file their taxes in 2021 (with an alleged delay), they will still be able to receive the money.

Likewise, it is insisted that those interested ask, inquire about it. Those who have doubts and want to be clearer about how much money they will receive with the check «there is a calculator in which they can verify if they will receive the dollars and how much they will receive specifically.

You can also access the web: Ftb.CA.gov or call directly at 1-800-542-9332”.