Fernando Colunga reappears and leaves silent all those who said he was sick

Fernando Colunga

October 12, 2022 10:16 a.m.

The actor Fernando Colunga is promoting his new project, El secreto de la familia Greco, a Netflix and Telemundo series, the same one that was based on real events and that will show us a Fernando Colunga as we had not seen him before.

Several images of the actor in his characterization have already been revealed, with gray hair, a more pronounced belly and wrinkles. So the same actor congratulated the characterization team of Argentina, where the series was recorded.

During the interview he gave to the Telemundo program “Al Rojo Vivo” the thin and defined actor could be seen, in his style, of course he no longer has the muscles he had when he recorded Esmeralda, on the contrary he is thinner, but he does not know it. look sick

Fernando Colunga looks rejuvenated

And it is that Internet users do not miss anything and they discovered that Colunga looks without wrinkles on the camera, so it is already speculated that some “fix” would have been made, but it is well known that Colunga has always been very careful with his image, he takes care of his diet and it is known that he also takes care of his skin, he does not smoke or drink, so the way he looks at 56 years old is explained.