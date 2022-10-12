Fan explodes and insults Chivas after eliminationHalftime

Midtime Editorial

The defeat of Chivas against Puebla in the Repechage it went deep in the red and white cupola, which once again fell far short of what its fans expect: to win one more League title. This new failure made several fans I know they will warm upas it exposed the owner of the Twitter account @ChivasMister.

The fan pointed out that once again the team was disappointed by not being able to advance to the Repechage, sinceHe added that it was no excuse if they were late or not at palenque from Guadalajara to see christian nodal days before playing against the Larcamón team.

“With all my heart: chin… to all your p…, pend… It’s the only thing they do. Do not leave me with your slobbery that they came out during the week. See the Walrus (Sergio Flores) saying ‘we are going to be champions’, not even the chin…”.

The video of this amateur became viral quickly by react so effusively to happened last Sunday, where Chivas he went to the penalties thanks to the fact that Carlos Cisneros tied the match in Puebla in the final minutes.

In the batch, the Canelo Angulo missed his shot from the penalty spotwhich cost the Sacred Flock to be eliminated -once again- in the Liga MX Repechage.