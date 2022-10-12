Explosive statements | The United States now messes with the oil sheikhs and sends them a harsh threat, why?

The powerful head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, has threatened to block any future arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a country he accuses of favoring the Kremlin by reducing its oil production.

“I must denounce the recent decision of the Government of Saudi Arabia to contribute and support Putin’s war (in Ukraine, ndlr) through the Opec+ cartel”, declared Senator Menéndez in a statement.

This alliance brings together the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), including the United Arab Emirates, led by Saudi Arabia, and ten other countries led by Moscow. During a meeting last Wednesday, this group decided to drastically reduce its crude production, which pushed prices higher.

By refusing to increase oil production, despite requests from Westerners, Opec+ was accused by the United States of supporting Moscow, which is in the interest of keeping prices high to finance its war in Ukraine.

In response, Menendez called on the United States to immediately freeze “all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales.” “As head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not authorize any cooperation with Riyadh until the kingdom reassesses its position on the war in Ukraine,” he announced. “Stop”.

The statements come after it was confirmed that the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan will meet on Tuesday, October 11, in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, days after Opec+ decided to reduce oil production.

Both officials will address “regional and international issues of common interest,” said the official Emirati agency WAM announcing Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, one of the few made by a head of state to Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Opec+’s decision is also a diplomatic slap in the face for Joe Biden. The US president traveled in July to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for an official visit in which he greeted Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salmán, despite criticism from human rights activists. Biden was upset with Opec’s decision to cut its production by two million barrels of oil a day from November, for which he decided to release 10 million from the country’s reserves.

“The president is disappointed by OPEC’s short-sighted decision to cut its production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continuing negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

In this context, Biden has ordered the Department of Energy to release 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve starting next month. “The President will continue to order reserve releases if appropriate to protect American consumers and promote energy security,” the US government added. In addition, Biden asked the Department of Energy to explore additional actions to increase domestic crude production in the short term.

In this sense, Biden called on the country’s energy companies to continue lowering prices to close the “great historical gap” between wholesale and retail gasoline prices.. “In light of today’s action, the Biden Administration will consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices,” the White House reported.

With information from AFP