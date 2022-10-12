Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in Cuba

The state press has announced that there are already eight confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cuba.

At a meeting of the temporary working group, the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, reported that there are eight people infected with monkeypox (five in Havana, two in Cienfuegos, and one in Artemisa).

According to the newspaper Granma, they are all adults; six male and two female. No further details were disclosed in this regard.

The health authorities had notified the fourth case earlier this month, in the case of a Cuban citizen residing in the province of Cienfuegos. The health worker was a direct contact of the third confirmed person on the island.

An Italian visitor was the first case of monkeypox diagnosed in Cuba, last August. In a statement from the MINSAP it was reported that “he rapidly evolved towards gravity, being in a critical unstable condition since the 18th, dying on the afternoon of the 21st.”

What is monkeypox? According to information from the World Health Organization, “monkeypox is a disease caused by viruses transmitted from animals to people, which produces symptoms similar to those observed in smallpox patients in the past, although less so. serious”.

They explain on their website that the person-to-person transmission It can be caused by close contact with respiratory secretions or skin lesions of an infected person, or with recently contaminated objects.

Regarding the symptoms of monkeypox, they clarify that “the incubation period (interval between infection and the appearance of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually 6 to 13 days, although it can vary between 5 and 21 days” .

What they call the “invasion period” usually lasts between 0 and 5 days and is characterized by fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, low back pain, myalgia (muscle pain) and severe asthenia (lack of energy).

They also point out that the skin rash can appear 1-3 days after the fever and tends to be concentrated mainly on the face and extremities rather than on the trunk.

“The most affected areas are the face (in 95% of cases), the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet (in 75% of cases)”, they reported.

What is known about the most severe cases of monkeypox?

According to the WHO, severe cases occur more often in childrenand its evolution depends on the degree of exposure to the virus, the patient’s health status and the nature of the complications.

In addition, people under 40 to 50 years of age (depending on the country) may be more vulnerable to monkeypox due to the cessation of smallpox vaccination campaigns around the world.

Among the complications of monkeypox, they mention secondary infections such as bronchopneumonia, sepsis syndrome, encephalitis and corneal infection with consequent loss of vision.