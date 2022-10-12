Eat like a Viking! Erling Haaland’s strange diet for his scoring power: the journalist was stunned

2022-10-11

With 22 years the striker Erling Braut Haaland he is taking over the records and his monstrosity on the football field has become a pleasant habit in recent seasons.

In his debut campaign with the Manchester City adds 20 goals and three assists in 12 games played between the Premier League and UEFA champions league. Some colossal numbers that he performs in part to his physical power and acrobatic ability.

The secret of the quality of the 1.94-meter Norwegian attacker is in his food and health care, a routine that he revealed in his documentary The Big Decision that focuses on how he made his decision to sign for his exclusive club, Borussia Dortmund, in his heyday in football.

Haland, in the middle of the interview, put cow hearts and livers on the table. The journalist was stunned.

– “So… Is this the heart?” asked the interviewer.