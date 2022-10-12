Eat like a Viking! Erling Haaland’s strange diet for his scoring power: the journalist was stunned
With 22 years the striker Erling Braut Haaland he is taking over the records and his monstrosity on the football field has become a pleasant habit in recent seasons.
In his debut campaign with the Manchester City adds 20 goals and three assists in 12 games played between the Premier League and UEFA champions league. Some colossal numbers that he performs in part to his physical power and acrobatic ability.
The secret of the quality of the 1.94-meter Norwegian attacker is in his food and health care, a routine that he revealed in his documentary The Big Decision that focuses on how he made his decision to sign for his exclusive club, Borussia Dortmund, in his heyday in football.
Haland, in the middle of the interview, put cow hearts and livers on the table. The journalist was stunned.
– “So… Is this the heart?” asked the interviewer.
-“Yes, it’s the heart”, he replied Erling.
On his diet, Haaland added: “You don’t eat this, but I’m worried about taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important thing. People say that meat is bad, but… which one? The meat you buy at McDonald’s? Or the local cow that eats grass right there? I eat the heart and the liver.”
If by itself many Fans in England say the striker is ‘not human’”, the ‘Android’ confessed what he usually does once he gets up in the morning.
“The first thing I do is get some sunlight in my eyes. That’s good for the circadian rhythm. I also started filtering the water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body, ”confessed the Nordic City striker.
English media deduce that Haland he eats about 6 thousand calories a day to keep his physique in the best possible condition.