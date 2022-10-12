Do you want to win the visa lottery for residence in the United States? Avoid making these mistakes on the DV-2024

The call for the DV-2024 began on October 5 and its application window extends until November 8, do you want to win the 2024 Visa Lottery to obtain residence in the United States? You can’t make these mistakes.

On the subject, the State Department published details of the characteristics and instructions related to the process.

55 thousand visas to emigrate to the United States

As has transpired, for the aforementioned fiscal year 2024, approximately 55,000 visas will be raffled that will benefit citizens of eligible countries. Cuba is on the list of nations that can apply to this program.

The immigration authorities of the United States agree to alert applicants about possible mistakes that they should not make during the process.

Here we tell you how to act so that your request comes to a successful end and what “blunders” it is essential that you avoid.

Common mistakes that you cannot make if you want to win the visa lottery

Carry out the application process yourself. Do not ask third parties for help. Unfortunately there are unscrupulous people who are dedicated to fraud in this type of registration. Thus, the State Department itself alerts and places it at number 1 on the list of suggestions.

Do not complete the application without having the required educational level. Remember that the current call indicates that the minimum level of schooling accepted is Bachelor’s degree or equivalent. Which is the same as saying level 12, or grade twelve.

2) Have two years of work in the last five in a profession that requires at least two years of study or experience to exercise it.

Or on the contrary, have at least two years of work experience during the last five years (5 years). This applies to a job that requires at least two years of training or expertise.

Other requirements for the visa lottery

Do not carry out the process more than once, it is penalized. Keep in mind that the selection system is through very sophisticated software and detects multiple entries. When you do, the person is automatically disqualified.

Take a good look at your first and last names. Writing them wrong would be a fatal error in the process in question. eye! Photos must not be more than six months old.

When applying to the visa lottery, you should also take into account:

As soon as you start the registration you will only have 60 minutes to enter your data. The form does not allow saving and then continuing to fill in the information.

If you live in a country that is not on the eligible list, we recommend that you do not apply to the Visa Lottery.

Finally, carefully review the data you entered in your application. Avoid unnecessary and costly mistakes. When you verify that the information is correct, then finish the application and write down the number that the system offers you.

When do they give the results of the visa lottery?

As of May 6, you will be able to verify whether or not you were lucky enough to obtain a visa to the United States.