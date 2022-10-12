Directorate of Culture in Ciego de Ávila apologizes for the signature of the deceased poet in a letter from UNEAC

The Provincial Directorate of Culture in Ciego de Ávila apologized for the inclusion of the deceased Avilanian poet José Rolando Rivero, among the signatories of the letter from the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) that denies the repression in the country.

This was announced by the writer Heriberto Machado, a personal friend of Rivero, who had shown his anger at the inclusion of the late poet among those who signed the document.

“From the Provincial Directorate of Culture in Ciego de Ávila, they have contacted me to apologize and assume full responsibility for the error that led to the name of José Rolando Rivero appearing at the bottom of the aforementioned letter, so much carried and so much brought, so bland, so dire,” Machado explained in a Facebook post published on Tuesday afternoon.

“I appreciate the apology, and I hope that said institution extends it to the family and friends of Roly, of La Leyenda Urbana, of the endearing friend that I and many more have lost. PS: The name has already been removed from the list, ”he concluded.

On the morning of this Tuesday, Machado had said feel outraged at the inclusion of his dead friend among the signatories.

“What I have felt is more than indignation when I found in La Jiribilla the name of my friend José Rolando Rivero, who died on September 12, at the bottom of the nauseating letter published on October 5,” he commented.

“I know that in life I would never have signed it. One of his best-known phrases was: ‘I only sign my books,’ Machado added in his complaint, after sharing a screenshot where the name of the deceased poet is clearly seen among the signatories of the UNEAC message published in the official magazine The Jiribilla.

Last Monday, the Cuban musician Roberto Carcassés also denied that he or his father had signed that recent statement by the official UNEAC.

On that same day, moreover, more than a hundred artists and intellectuals responded to the pronouncement of the UNEACin a statement, sent to the editorial office of CyberCubain which they illustrated the current crisis of the Cuban economy, the terrible government management and the violations of human rights in Cuba.

Likewise, they branded writers, historians, and researchers as incoherent for trying to mask the institutional violence that they themselves suffered and for criminalizing the demands of the people that they once defended.

In the last week, also, the Cuban film critic, Juan Antonio García Borrero, publicly exposed the reasons for your refusal to sign this UNEAC declarationafter considering that the document “once again postpones the time for that national debate that we so much need, a debate that helps us understand the essence of this crisis that the nation is currently experiencing.”

Humorist Ulises Toirac also spoke out against this message and assured that he was embarrassed to read some names of artists that he respects among the signatories of said letter

Toirac stressed that those who took to the streets “are the people and they did not go out to attack, they went out to shout their frustration, their fear and their shortcomings.”

“You can’t ask for love with stakes and boots. You cannot ask for trust when the way in which it is wasted is infinite. You cannot speak of ideals when your survival is based on the force of imposition and the imposition of force”, she pointed out.

Among the signatories of the UNEAC letter, entitled “Message from Cuban educators, journalists, writers, artists and scientists to colleagues from other countries”, are Frank Fernández, Corina Mestre, Miguel Barnet, Amaury Pérez Vidal, Augusto Blanca, Verónica Lynn , Flora Fong, Guido López Gavilán, Pancho Amat, Raúl Torres, Magda Resik, Buena Fe, Arnaldo Rodríguez, Abdiel Bermúdez, Lázaro Manuel Alonso, Ciro Bianchi and Alden Knight, among others.