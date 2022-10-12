Cubavisión Channel announces adjustments to its programming due to blackouts

The Cubavisión channel announced that since last Monday it broadcasts telenovelas and other dramatized programs in the morning and afternoon.

These adjustments arise in the context of the constant blackouts suffered by Cubans throughout the island due to the poor condition of the thermoelectric plants and the lack of fuel.

In this way, Cuban and foreign telenovelas Pandora’s children Y lucky to live respectively, which are broadcast in premiere on the nights from Monday to Saturday, will be broadcast Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 pm

On the other hand, the Cuban soap operas in replacement The orange tree in the yard Y O Havana! will be broadcast on Tuesdays and Thursdays also from 2 pm

Also, the dramatic series brave will have another broadcast space on Friday afternoons.

Finally, film magazines western trails Y Family Cinema They will be broadcast on the Multivisión channel.

Many Cuban viewers took advantage of the Facebook post in which Cubavisión announces these adjustments to express their discomfort, faced with a decision that does not solve the problem of those who work during the week and cannot follow these programs. due to blackouts.

“You can’t watch the soap operas because there is never power at night, and if they broadcast them at that time, if there is power, we are working,” one user lamented.

“That must be a joke… And those of us who work after spending a night without electricity? What do we do, we leave work, to see if there is power and we can see those chapters. Please don’t abuse…” complained another Internet user.

The mostly negative comments on this announcement on the television channel are an index of the profound overwhelm of Cubans in the face of a situation that is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

The manifestations of discontent in Cuba they continue to replicate despite the regime’s crackdown on those who take to the streets. The repressive measures have less and less effect on the population, which must suffer daily blackouts of up to 12 hours throughout the country.

On Monday night, hundreds of Cubans came out again to protest against the blackouts in various parts of the country.

Protests were reported in Caibarien, Villa Clara province; in Bejucal, San José de las Lajas, Jaruco and Güines, mayabaque province; and in chamomileGranma province.

Last Sunday, for their part, the Cubans took to the streets of the coastal town of Holy Cross of the Southin the province of Camagüey, and Jagüey Grande, in Matanzas, to demand the reestablishment of the electrical service and that the “full bellies” leave, as the leaders are usually called.