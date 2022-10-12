Cuban Baseball Federation apologizes for information provided on insurance of the Elite League

The president of the Cuban Federation and national baseball commissioner, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, offered apologize this afternoon to the specialized press for the information provided on September 29 in the radio and television program Round table about securing the Elite League.

“We had been guided by initial information issued by TeamMate, about a series of items that had arrived in Cuba. Then we were on a tour of the country to review the conditions in which the tournament would start. This coincided with Hurricane Ian and made it impossible to check the arrival of the first shipment”, he explained.

“It’s not an excuse at all. We were superficial, we should have ‘played with the hand’ and had the certainty in the information”, she said.

He thanked the company TeamMate, whose representatives have accompanied the Commission in the process of production and reception of the uniforms and implements.

“TeamMate has business with more than 140 countries, but we have achieved a sponsorship, to pay tribute to all categories of baseball,” he said.

The federation assured that 141 packages are in the warehouses of the Latin American. Previously 59 had arrived and another 59 will be received in the coming days“because we are working fast.”



“Those 141 packages are currently being reviewed to find out what their content is,” he added.

Pérez Pardo has not yet defined a date for the start of the League. “What I can say is that we will keep you updated on the arrival of the missing packages.”



He added that in the recent tour of the technical commission through the provinces criteria have also been sought for the elaboration of a tournament regulation.

“We specified this in the congress, held the same day as the baseball gala, in Bayamo. The regulation is already conceived, with a group of elements such as payroll. We will circulate it so they have it. Work is also being done so that it is in digital format”, he reported.

Questioned by the press, he declared that, due to the delay of the Elite League, adjustments will be made to the calendar if necessary. “We have a commitment that the champion of the event attend the Caribbean Series, in Venezuela, in 2023.”

commented that they will try to conclude the qualifying stage in December and the semifinal and final phases will be in January.

Regarding the importance of the League, he stressed that it has arisen from the opinions of the press and fans from all over Cuba. “We are convinced that it will be perfectible. For our part, we will make every effort and we have the support of Inder and the country’s leadership. The key is to work together.”

Regarding the insertion in the Elite Series of the players hired on their own abroad or via the Federation, he specified that in the congress it was clear that are eligible, “as long as they do not have debts with Cuba. They can be included in the rosters if they are announced before the start of the playoffs and with the minimum documentation to play in Cuba”.

In relation to the 62 National Series, which will take place in parallel with the Sub-23, he stated that most of the provinces have been consulted to prepare a calendar for next year in correspondence with the planned international competitions. “When we have it official We will make it public.”

Regarding the world classic, he explained that they work with the management team.

“We are shaping this multidisciplinary group, emphasizing methodological elements, agreeing with the clubs where there are contracted Federation athletes. Likewise, Cuban athletes who are in other leagues and could play with Cuba have been contacted. We will report this soon, when we have more elements.

According to the director, there have been approaches to other circuits and organizations and, above all, have studied “the main needs of the Cuba teamthe participation of our athletes in the latest international events, their performance, as well as that of those in other leagues”.