Cuba modifies departure schedule of national trains

From this Monday, October 10, the national trains in Cuba will have a new departure time. The modifications are adjusted only to passenger trains and are carried out with the aim of better using the tractive equipment.

Thus, the trains that travel through the country’s central line “will run” with completely different schedules than they had until last Sunday. Here we tell you so you can plan your trip based on the changes.

For example, train number 16, which transports passengers between Havana and Holguín, will now leave the capital at 7:30 pm. It is estimated that his arrival in the Cuban city of parks will be around 11:20 am the next day. This was announced by Lázaro Llanes Lemes, director of Railways in Holguín.

The return trip will depart from the eastern station at 3:15 pm and will arrive in Havana at 7:30 am the following day.

Necessary readjustment in atypical times

The director himself commented that these changes mean an essential readjustment in the atypical times that the country is experiencing today.

The changes seek to modify other services related to the Cuban Railways, including food and lodging for crew members.

Likewise, it is intended to establish a new revision and maintenance schedule for the locomotives. Most already have more than a decade of exploitation and require better management and care of their operators.

The train that connects Holguín and Havana runs along the central line of the Island every four days. The value of a ticket amounts to $114.00 CUP in the special car and $80.00 CUP in the regular one. The rail service is completed with a snack for each passenger, already included in the price of the ticket.