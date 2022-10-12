Cruz Azul loses one of its starters for the Quarterfinals against Rayados

The back has been the line injured of Cruz Azul in the Opening 2022 due to injuries, because from the beginning the cement equipment has been losing its players in this area, first with Alexander Mayorgagoing by Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio Cesar Dominguezalso Jaiber Jimenez And till Juan Escobar, who suffered the most serious knee injury and was even at risk of going through the operating room.

That is why upon arrival at the machine bench, Raúl Gutiérrez decided to use one of the youth squad that most promised in this area: Raphael Guerrerowho managed to meet the requirements and it didn’t take long establish himself as a starterdisputing from the start seven of the 10 meetings that registers this tournament in the MX League.

However, the Warrior Cub was not saved from the injuriesand after passing the one that was believed to be more serious, on Matchday 16 against Leónthis time he did not have the same luck, so after suffering a severe blow to the anklehad to walk off the pitch last saturday Y would be ruled out to play with Cruz Azul on the First leg of the Quarterfinals against Monterreythis Wednesday at Aztec stadiumaccording to information from Record.

He just ran minute 21 of the Repechagewhen the Potro Gutiérrez decided to remove Rafa Guerrero of the field and give entrance to John Escobarwho had been called up for the first time after being absent due to a serious injury to his right knee, a move that at the time caused great surprise, but it didn’t take long discovered that it was due to the youth squad’s injury.

Rafa Guerrero could miss the entire Liguilla

The bad news for Cruz Azul is that the Cub could also miss the Vuelta match in the BBVA Stadiumbecause the defense himself assured that his participation was in doubt, but that would not be the worst, because despite the fact that it seemed to be nothing serious, the ESPN journalist, León Lecanda, warned that the recovery of the juvenile cement could take at least three weekswith which I would be ruled out for the rest of the Liguilla. Until now the cement team has not made the medical report official.

Blue Cross vs. Rayados: Casualties at the moment

Unfortunately, in addition to the Puppy, Cruz Azul will also not be able to count on Ramiro Funes Mori for the First Leg of the Quarterfinals, another of his strongest cards in the center, because last week confirmed a new injury; In addition, it remains low Alexander Mayorga, who has not been able to play again, after undergoing surgery after suffering a strong shock to the nose.

