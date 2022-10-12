Concacaf announces dates and times of the matches of the grand final between Olimpia and Alajuelense

2022-10-12

The Concacaf announced this Wednesday the calendar for the matches of the grand final that will be played Olympia and the Alajuelense from Costa Rica.

The first match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium at 7:00 p.m., while the second leg will be on Wednesday, November 2 in Costa Rica, also at 7:00 PM.

It must be remembered that the Alajuelense by Fabián Coito and Alex López qualified for his second final of the Concacaf League in three years after drawing 2-2 with Real Spain in the second leg semi-final.

See: “Mango” Sánchez talks about his great goal against Motagua and about the rival in the Concacaf League final

With the result in Alajuelathe Costa Rican club achieved a 5-2 aggregate victory against Héctor Vargas’ team.