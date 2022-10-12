Concacaf announces dates and times of the matches of the grand final between Olimpia and Alajuelense
The Concacaf announced this Wednesday the calendar for the matches of the grand final that will be played Olympia and the Alajuelense from Costa Rica.
The first match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium at 7:00 p.m., while the second leg will be on Wednesday, November 2 in Costa Rica, also at 7:00 PM.
It must be remembered that the Alajuelense by Fabián Coito and Alex López qualified for his second final of the Concacaf League in three years after drawing 2-2 with Real Spain in the second leg semi-final.
With the result in Alajuelathe Costa Rican club achieved a 5-2 aggregate victory against Héctor Vargas’ team.
On the other hand, Olympia left on the way Motagua with a global score of 1-0, thanks to Carlos Sánchez’s goal in the final minutes of the match.
Why first in Tegucigalpa?
It should be mentioned that Olympia will play first at home because it was second in the accumulated table of points that was recorded throughout this edition of the Concacaf League.
Those of Pedro Troglio have 14 units like the Alajuelensebut the Tico team had a better goal difference, so they earned the right to close the grand final at home.
The classification:
1. LD Alajuelense, 14 points (+11 GD)
2. CD Olimpia, 14 points (+8 GD)
THE CONCACAF LEAGUE FINALS SCHEDULE
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
(7:00 PM) CD Olimpia vs LD Alajuelense – Chelato Ucles Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
(7:00 PM) LD Alajuelense vs CD Olimpia – Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, Alajuela, Costa Rica